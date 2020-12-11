HAVERHILL -- Superintendent Maureen Lynch reports that, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases locally and throughout the region, Whittier Tech will not be offering winter athletics for the upcoming sports season.
This decision was made after careful deliberation between school administrators, the School Committee and local health officials.
“This was not a decision we made easily, as we know how important these activities and events are for our students,” Superintendent Lynch said. “However, this will further help to protect the health and safety of our entire community, and keep our students learning in-person as much as possible. We thank you for your continued support and understanding during these challenging times.”
Intramural conditioning courses will remain available this winter and begin in January.
More information about spring athletics will be shared in the coming months, but at this time, the hope is that those sports will continue as normal with the necessary COVID-19 prevention and safety measures in place.
Students will continue to follow a hybrid learning model at this time. Students are split into cohorts by vocational area as well as by their academic subjects to help mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 among students and staff.
For more information about the hybrid learning model and to view the district's full reopening plan, click here.
Whittier Tech will continue to regularly update all stakeholders as more information is available about the coming sports seasons. For the latest updates, visit Twitter at @WhittierTechHS and on Facebook
@WhittierTech.
