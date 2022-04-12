Runs have been hard to come by for the Red Sox coming out of the gate.
Entering Tuesday's matinee against the Detroit Tigers, Boston had only managed to score 12 runs through the first four games. Out of those, six came courtesy of home runs, two more on sacrifice flies, and the remaining four were all spread out over four separate innings.
What's that all mean? The Red Sox haven't been able to string together meaningful rallies with any consistency, and the results have been predictably frustrating.
That finally changed on Tuesday as the Red Sox bats finally got going. Rather than rely on the long ball, the Red Sox mounted sustained pressure to erase an early three-run deficit to come from behind in a satisfying 5-3 win.
Held to just two harmless hits through the first five innings, Boston finally broke through in the sixth with the kind of rally that has eluded them all season. A Kevin Plawecki single led to a Jonathan Araúz sacrifice, which led to a Kiké Hernández RBI double and Rafael Devers RBI single to get Boston on the board and chase starting pitcher Tyler Alexander from the game. Even after Xander Bogaerts flied out for the second out, J.D. Martinez ensured the Red Sox wouldn't squander the chance to tie the game by dropping an RBI double down the right field line to make it 3-3.
Then, in the eighth inning, the Red Sox put it all together again. A Hernández leadoff walk set up Devers' go-ahead RBI single, and then Christian Arroyo added some insurance with an RBI single.
That's all the support Garrett Whitlock would need, as the all-purpose bullpen weapon finished off a dominant four-inning performance to lock down the win.
The key stat for Boston on Tuesday was this: 5-12 with runners in scoring position. The Red Sox hadn't had more than two such hits in any one game yet this season and were 3-28 on the season overall.
This time? Devers by himself was 2-3 in big spots, Hernández and Arroyo both came through in their only scoring opportunities and J.D. Martinez delivered the big hit when his team needed it most.
That's what this team was built to do, and that's how the Red Sox will ultimately achieve their goals.
Boston's pitchers have picked up their end of the bargain. Rich Hill pitched well in his season debut and Whitlock was outstanding in his extended outing, mowing the Tigers down in just 39 pitches over four innings.
Now the offense appears to be rounding into form, and that's good news as the regular season picks up steam in the days and weeks to come.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
