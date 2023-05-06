BOSTON — Everything about Alex Verdugo — the thick gold chains, the swagger, the laissez faire approach in the batter’s box and living “in the now” — says millennial.
Yes, Verdugo is confident, hip and, as part of “Generation Me,” he’s not afraid to show it.
“Sure, I like to show my personality,” said Verdugo. “It’s who I am. I love this game and I love my job.”
But there is another side to the new Red Sox leadoff hitter (more on this topic later) and Arizona native when it comes to the history and tradition he was placed in as part of the Mookie Betts trade in 2020.
One that understands where he is.
“This is my favorite park that I’ve ever played,” said Verdugo. “I do understand the history here at Fenway Park. Every time I get here … every time … I get a special feeling inside.
“And I really appreciate playing for the Red Sox. Like I said, just, it’s special.”
The 2023 season is, for all intents and purposes, a really big one for Verdugo. Starting in the outfield for the Red Sox comes with some baggage.
If you don’t produce, at a near-All-Star level, you will be replaced. Maybe you get a year, sometimes two, if there is “potential.”
But as the guy who Verdugo essentially replaced, Andrew Benintendi, found out, trending downward will not be tolerated.
While Verdugo hadn’t been trending in the wrong direction, consecutive decent seasons — .285 average, 12 HRs, 69 RBI, .750 OPS — isn’t going to cut it over the long haul, particularly with his salary increases $6 million in 2023 and impending free agency in 2025.
“I get that,” said Verdugo. “The bigger market teams like the Dodgers, Yankees and Red Sox are different. Your window is condensed. I’m OK with that.”
Well, something appears to have happened in 2023, which means it really started happening in the offseason.
Verdugo changed his regimen a bit. Most of his workouts were baseball-centric instead of “strength-related.” He also started jogging more.
The results, now five weeks’ worth, have been stellar, which shouldn’t be a total shock for the 26 years old, entering his prime years, including batting average (.310), homers (5), RBI (18) and OPS (.905).
Even better, most of those have come at the leadoff hitter, which has been an adjustment he has learned to embrace.
“The mental grind is embracing you’re going to get five ABs (at bats),” said Verdugo. “That’s a lot, every game. There’s no avoiding it. There’s no getting out of it. I have looked at as more opportunities to help the team. As a leadoff guy, you want to get on base as much as possible, obviously, but you want to be yourself, too.”
Remarkably, Verdugo has been a better version of himself. He leads Major League Baseball in a few important categories — games played, plate appearances, runs scored and, the best of them all, three walk-off hits.
“I’m not really thinking of stats at all,” said Verdugo. “My focus is at-bats. Sometimes, a good at bat might be working the pitcher, seeing six or seven pitches. Whatever helps the team.”
When the Red Sox don’t win, it can get pretty ugly as we saw a bit over the last few weeks, particularly after being swept four straight by Tampa Bay.
And when they do win, as we’ve seen recently, as they snared the third and final Wild Card berth (OK, it’s only early May), New England can do bonkers over its team.
In fact, that’s another big reason Verdugo looks at his place here with the Red Sox, as his baseball home.
“I love Boston man. I really do,” emphasized the region’s favorite millennial. “I think it’s the passion for baseball. They really love the game. They care. So do I.
“It’s funny, if you make a mistake on the bases, Red Sox fans will call you out on it. That doesn’t happen in other cities. I realize I’m from out west, in Arizona, but in a lot ways I’m a lot like our fans. I belong here. This place is perfect for me.”
