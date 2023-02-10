SALEM, N.H. – It was a good day for our local gymnasts at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championships at A2 Gym.
Andover High junior Gabriella Bresnick did it again. She repeated as the MVC All-Around champ, with a score of 37.75, besting Tewksbury High’s Amanda Ogden at 36.90.
Central Catholic, which finished the regular season undefeated, won its second straight Div. 1 MVC championships in a big way at 145.30, beating second place Andover at 140.70.
North Andover High took the Div. 2 MVC championships with a score of 138.20, nipping Methuen at 137.50.
As for Bresnick, she was the individual star, winning both the beam (9.70) and floor (9.65), with third place finishes in the vault (9.5) and uneven bars (8.9).
“Other than the bars, which weren’t great, I felt really good tonight,” said the Andover star. “I love high school competition. It’s so much fun. The team (concept) is perfect for me. I love the energy you get.”
As for Central, the “depth” coach Heather Fusco saw at the first practice this winter proved to come to fruition with top performer and UNC-bound Cami Rueda at a national meet and sophomore Ashlyn Pinet spraining her ankle during warmups.
Central freshman Kallie McCarthy was added to the all-around and looked right at home.
In her first event, McCarthy broke the school record in the vault at 9.85.
“I was nervous when I heard I was on the all-around,” said Coach Fusco. “But then my teammates were great and supporting me. I just felt great tonight. Our team is great.”
McCarthy ended up fourth in the all-around. Teammate Julia Turrisi finished sixth.
In North Andover’s win Lindsey Neyman (34.45) and Kayla Saunders (31.80) keyed the Scarlet Knights Div. 2 win last night.
Central’s coach Fusco was named the Div. 1 coach of the year.
“It should be coaches of the year,” said coach Fusco. “Coach (Caitlin) DiVincenzo has been a huge help. She makes sure that all the girls routines and they are maximizing their abilities.”
On Sunday, the Senior Super Bowl Meet will be at A2 Gym at 10 a.m., which includes about 30 seniors from Massachusetts, at all different levels.
Cami Rueda will be competing.
“It’s a great way to honor our seniors,” said coach Fusco. “It is a lot like this meet, a lot of fun.”
