BRISTOL, Conn. — After losing Monday night’s tournament opener, the Salem, N.H., 12-year-old all-star baseball team was in a must-win situation on Sunday afternoon. A win against Vermont would allow the members of the team to relax for the next two days and swim, but a loss would send the team back to the Granite State.
They chose to stay and swim.
Up and down the line-up, the entire team contributed to the 12-1, four-inning win over Vermont, but there were two players who really set the tone for the lopsided victory: pitcher Rowan Briggs and lead-off hitter Acen Torrens White.
Briggs was the winning pitcher. He went 3.2 innings, giving up one run on two hits, while walking one and striking out eight.
“Rowan pitched great. We had an approach that we wanted to take which was score early, so we could come back with Rowan to pitch on Wednesday,” said manager Steve Quinn. “We were able to do that. Rowan did a great job throwing first pitch strikes, getting ahead and not getting deep into counts. He only threw 50 pitches in four innings, so now that’s helped put us into at least a competitive spot with Rowan starting and Nico (Cardinale) closing it out on Wednesday. and if we can win on Wednesday, we’ll have Brayden Castillo ready to go in the championship game.”
Briggs has come through with a number of big pitching performances throughout this entire tournament, including the district title win. In Saturday’s loss, he came in relief, throwing 20 pitches to get five outs, while giving up two hits and striking out two.
In his two appearances, he has combined to throw 5.1 innings, giving up one run on four hits, while walking one with 10 of the 16 recorded outs via the strikeout.
“I felt fine — normal,” he answered about bouncing back with no rest. “I usually get more rest between starts but I felt good in warmups (today). Every time I feel good in warmups, it carries over into the game.”
Briggs threw 14 pitches in each of the first three innings, and seemed to be as cool as a cucumber on the hill.
“I go into every game relaxed. It doesn’t matter if it’s a regular season game or a playoff game, I try to stay relaxed. It’s just what I have always done, growing up and it’s just carried over here,” he said.
LINEUP SHAKEUP WORKS
One reason why Briggs was able to relax a bit more was his teammates put up the crooked number on the scoreboard. Salem scored four runs in the bottom of the first, before adding five more in the second and three more in the third. The catalyst to that attack was Torrens White, who was moved up from the No. 7 spot in the order to lead-off.
“Acen has been on fire lately, so we bumped him up in the order. We had to shake things up because we hadn’t been hitting,” said Quinn. “Acen has a great approach at the plate and can drive the baseball. We put him there at lead-off, shorten up the rest of the order by moving everyone up so we get our top guys more at-bats, and the kids who have been a little timid were moved down. It was about winning the game and that’s what we did.”
In the deciding win over Portsmouth to capture the state title, Torrens White had a huge two-run double, while adding a bases loaded walk and scoring two runs. In Saturday’s loss to Maine, he reached base once after getting hit by a pitch. Quinn thought his ability to get on base — whether hitting for power or drawing a walk — was a good reason to move him up and it worked.
“Acen has a different type of swing, but he gets a ton of power from it. He has a lot of man strength and uses his upper body to really drive the ball. He just really hits the ball hard and he’s a really strong kid. He puts everything into every swing,” said Quinn.
Torrens White didn’t get a chance to show off that power in his first at-bat, but did show his patience. He took a walk, which eventually led to a four-run inning. In his second at-bat, he deposited a two-run double into the right-center gap to break the wide open.
“I’m just glad I got back on my hitting streak,” he said.
He added that one reason why he was able to relax a bit more in this game was because he already made his ESPN debut.
“I just felt more confident (during this second game). I was nervous a little bit because I was on television. This game helped me calm down a bit as I was more nervous in the first game,” he said.
Now with a 1-1 record through the first two games, Briggs, Torrens White and the rest of the team now have two days off before the next game. The plan is to re-watch the win over Vermont, hit the batting cages, and of course spend time at the pool.
“We are having lots of fun. It’s just so great hanging out with your friends and playing baseball,” said Briggs.
