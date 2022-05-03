How good has Michael Wacha been to start this season?
The big righty, signed on a modest one-year, $7 million contract over the offseason, has been all but unhittable through his first five starts. That trend continued Tuesday night as Wacha sent down the first eight batters he faced before eventually finishing off 5.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday's brisk 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
The only question left after the evening's outing was why it ended so quickly?
Wacha was pulled after throwing only 60 pitches despite having only allowed three hits while consistently and efficiently dominating the star-studded Angels lineup. He also only completed two times through the Los Angeles order, which stood in stark contract to the Angels' usage of opposing starter Noah Syndergaard, who delivered a full seven innings on an even 100 pitches while facing the Red Sox lineup a full three times.
Even granting that Cora has consistently given starters the quick hook after two times through the order, it was still surprising to see him move so quickly with Wacha dealing the way he was. But it was an easy decision, he said, given that the Red Sox only had a 2-0 lead at the time and with reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani coming to the plate he wanted to get the best matchup possible.
"In the era that we live they understand the value of getting outs," Cora said. "There's certain days where if we score more he goes seven, eight, maybe he gets a complete game, but where we were in the game 2-0 and that guy at the plate, regardless of the stuff that you have, the matchup is better at the end of the day, and he understands that."
Eyebrow raising as the move was, there's no arguing with the results.
After what would have been the final out of the sixth was botched by a Rafael Devers throwing error, Cora summoned Jake Diekman to face Ohtani. Diekman got Ohtani to fly out and then proceeded to toss a scoreless seventh as well.
From there Ryan Brasier spun a perfect eighth, and Hansel Robles would have come on for the save situation in the ninth had J.D. Martinez gone deep for a solo shot to stretch the lead to four. Instead it was Hirokazu Sawamura who finished the relatively drama-free affair, the kind Boston desperately needed coming off its nightmare road trip.
Wacha, who now boasts an ERA of 1.38 on the season, said he understood when Cora came to get the ball and wasn't upset he got an early hook. He acknowledged that when he first broke into the league he probably wouldn't have been pulled in that spot, but he accepts this is where the game is headed and trusts Cora to do what's best for the team.
"I feel like it's definitely changed over the years, as analytics get more prominent in the game the numbers trend to guys having better success the third time through the lineup," Wacha said. "More managers have been going that way but I trust Cora with all that stuff and his plan for the season."
That might still be an adjustment for fans as well, but at least on Tuesday night there were no complaints after the Red Sox earned one of their best wins of the season.
