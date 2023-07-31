SOMERSWORTH, N.H. – Google Maps says it is 408 miles, or six hours and 22 minutes of drive time, from Salem, N.H. to Williamsport, Pa.
Well, a closer route is available ... as in three wins.
That's how close the Salem Little League all-stars are after exploding for 12 runs over the final two innings to beat Portsmouth, 13-6, in the N.H. Little League best of three state final.
Salem now heads to the New England Regional in Bristol, Conn. on Friday, playing the Maine state champs, Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond, on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The other teams in the N.E. region are Canton, Mass. and Vermont, which face off at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Monday night's win was vintage Salem.
Trailing by three runs with five outs to go, things looked pretty bleak.
But, the panic button was never struck.
Instead, the hitters struck the baseball to all facets of the field.
Again. Again. And again.
Over their final two innings, Salem sent 21 batters to the plate with 15 reaching base via a hit (7), walk (5), hit batsman (1) and error (2). That all led to a dozen combined runs -- five in the fifth and seven in the sixth.
This is the furthest that any Salem, N.H. Little League team has advanced in all-star competition since 1997 when the Jr. League (13 year old) team took home the World Series Championship title with a win over Mission Viejo, California held in Taylor, Michigan.
“We are playing with house money right now. We won the state championship so now anything can happen,” said manager Steve Quinn. “So, why not us?"
Before taking on Portsmouth, Quinn said all along the aspirations are getting to Williamsport. While the N.E. Regional tournament stands in the way, it seemed like Portsmouth put up every barricade they could trying to prevent Salem from advancing any further. Monday’s final outcome, which was played before a packed house, certainly was not indicative of the game and the series. Dating back to last year, the last four games between the two teams all went to extra innings, including games one and two of this series with Salem winning 5-4 in game one and Portsmouth taking round two, 3-1.
Game 3 had it all.
The win took guts.
“This is just awesome to have a state championship here in Salem. We have been working on this for four years now. It just feels so great and I’m so happy for these kids,” said Quinn. “They all battle, we work them hard. They have been together since they were eight years old but were playing at the ten year old level. They struggled but playing up a division really helped them out. We knew going into this tournament that they were already battle tested and ready to go.”
The game was tied 1-1 through the first three innings. Salem couldn’t score in the top of the fourth but Portsmouth did three times, including back-to-back doubles by Jack Moreau and Alex Hodgdon, to go up 4-1.
After the first batter grounded out to lead off the top of the fifth, Rowan Briggs started it all for Salem by belting a double over the right fielder’s head. That followed with a two-run home run to left-center by clean-up hitter Braydon Castillo.
“I was nervous at the plate. It was a high pitch. I had to keep my hands in and drive through the ball. I was really nervous, but it felt good to be able to go around the bases,” said Castillo.
After that round-tripper, Salem’s batters kept going. Nico Cardinale followed with a base hit, Jack Quinn walked and Acen Torrens-White struck a two-run double into the right center gap. Two batters later, Mason Wiles kept the lone moving with a base hit to left field, coming with two strikes, to score Torrens-White. Suddenly Salem went from trailing by three runs with five outs to go, to leading by two runs and needing six outs to celebrate.
“Our team is very resilient. The game isn’t over until it’s over. They never give up. Honestly, this was (Portsmouth’s) fourth pitcher so I thought we’d hit early, but their team was so tough defensively so it was tough for us to get some runs through. It was just a matter of time before we started hitting,” said Steve Quinn.
And it wasn’t over by a long shot.
Portsmouth didn’t roll over.
Behind two walks and a key base hit by the team’s No. 12 hitter in the order Griffin McGuckin, Portsmouth crossed the plate two more times and the game was tied at 6-6 with one inning left.
In the top of the sixth, Salem had runners at first and second with two outs. That’s when Castillo singled to left center to score Matthew Barry, who walked, with what proved to be the game winning run. After three straight walks, the first intentional and the third to force in a run, Nate Makiej laced a single and two subsequent errors followed which allowed all four runs to score and break the game wide open.
“One through thirteen is so tough. Every kid on this team can hit. None of them give up and it’s so great to watch. When these stay together, it’s so tough to beat them,” said Quinn.
Mason Wiles, who came on to pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning, faced four batters in the bottom of the sixth inning and put the nail in the coffin. He got some help thanks to a great leaping catch by third baseman Matthew Barry for the first out.
“This feels amazing. They beat us last year and we got revenge. We played as a team,” said Castillo. “We felt the pressure but we stayed tight. It was a little hard with the match going back and forth, but we were able to get the bats going and we won.”
Look for additional stories on the state champions starting in Wednesday’s edition.
You can follow Jamie Pote on Twitter at @JamiePote

Salem 13, Portsmouth 6
Salem: Pelletier 3-0-0, Barry 2-1-0, Briggs 3-3-2, Castillo 3-2-3, Cardinale 2-2-2, Quinn 0-2-0, Torrens-White 3-2-1, Makiej 3-1-1, Wiles 3-0-1, Griffin 2-0-1, Scanlon 1-0-0, Schaufenbil 1-0-0, Baillargeon 2-0-0. Totals: 28-13-11.
Portsmouth: Moreau 3-1-1, Hodgdon 2-1-1, Spencer 2-1-0, St. Laurent 3-0-1, Stacy 2-1-1, McCann 2-0-0, Bocash 1-0-0, Cresta 1-1-1, Sparks 2-0-0, Hodges 2-0-0, O’Connell 1-1-0, McGuckin 2-0-1. Totals: 23-6-6.
Salem 100 057 -- 13
Portsmouth 010 320 -- 6
WP: Wiles; LP: Cresta; HR: Castillo; RBI: Salem, Castillo 3, Torrens-White 3, Makiej 2, Quinn, Wiles; Portsmouth, Hodgson, Cresta, Hodges, McGuckin.
