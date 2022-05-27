AGE: 18
HIGH SCHOOL: Central Catholic
HOMETOWN: Methuen
FAMILY: Parents, Michelle and Steven Jankowski; sisters, Laura Kendig and Julia Jankowski
COLLEGE PLANS: I will be attending Babson College where I will be majoring in finance and minoring in accounting. At Babson I will also be continuing my athletic careers in both field hockey and track & field.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: My favorite subject is accounting because of how hands-on it is. I find it very rewarding when coach (Chuck) Adamopoulos checks my journals ... and they balance!
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A STUDENT: Is that you will only have one group of best friends you do everything with. Quickly, I found this out to be false playing multiple sports and sitting in five classes a day I found myself making connections with many different people.
BEST ADVICE I’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: Be yourself and get involved. Don’t be afraid to reach out of your comfort zone. You never know who you’ll meet or the things you could accomplish.
THE BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: It was a challenging adjustment at first, but once I learned that my study was useful for more than just playing Candy Crush I learned to use my free time more constructively. You really just need to learn good time management and once you prioritize school work, you will realize you have more time to get things done than you think.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO YOU?: ‘Success’ to me means being on track towards your goal. A lot of people see success as reaching their ultimate goal. Whether it’s jumping 18 feet into the long jump pit, or getting an ‘A+’ on a math quiz. I think success is all the little steps you take leading up to your goal as well.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: I have experienced many memorable moments however, my favorite moment as an athlete in high school was getting to be a part of my field hockey team’s first MVC championship title my freshman year.
FAVORITE CHARITY: Lazarus House. The Lazarus House is a great provider of community service that helps those in need. I have been donating toys and clothes to the Lazarus House since I was young, as well as organizing donations to their food pantry that feeds local families in need. It is really important to me to support such an important need in my community.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: The best advice I have ever received from a coach is that beating yourself is the only way to improve. At the end of the day you are your best competition.
MY HERO IS …: My late middle school teacher and coach Brianna McCarthy. She talked me into joining a small team of middle school girls in a growing program which was Methuen field hockey. Without her I never would have grown a love for the sport and definitely would not be where I am today. She was not only a great coach and teacher but a truly inspiring person who always sought to create a positive environment both in the classroom and on the field.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: Have a successful career in finance, and the opportunity to continue giving back to my community. I hope to remain involved in sports and stay active, possibly in a coaching position.
NOTABLE HONORS: Made the honor roll 11 times during my high school career.
NOTABLE CHARITY WORK: Organized a food drive for the Lazarus house to donate to their pantry during the hard times in the pandemic.
Estimated GPA: 3.74
