MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — Methuen’s Michael Wolfendale scored Brooks’ lone touchdown, a 2-yard run in the third quarter, in a 35-7 loss to St. George’s on Saturday.
Arthur Nwobu ran for 41 yards and Darnell Pierre rushed for 40 yards for Brooks (0-6). Wolfendale threw for 79 yards. St. George’s improved to 4-1.
Brooks will next host Lawrence Academy on Nov. 5 (3 p.m.)
St. George’s 35, Brooks 7
Brooks (0-6): 0 0 7 0 — 7
St. George’s: 7 13 0 15 — 35
Third Quarter
B — Michael Wolfendale 2 run (Preston Settles kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Brooks — Arthur Nwobi 11-41, Darnell Pierre 6-40, Michael Wolfendale 3-17, Jackson Conners-McCarthy 2-5
PASSING: Brooks — Michael Wolfendale: 9-16-1, 79
RECEIVING: Brooks — Gabe Fitzgerald 2-24, Conners-McCarthy 4-23, Darnell Pierre 1-15, Nomar Tejada 1-12, Marcos Montiel 1-5
