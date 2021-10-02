GROTON — Brooks played well defensively but couldn't muster enough offense Saturday and dropped to 0-2 with a 22-7 loss at Groton.
Trailing 15-0 early in the fourth quarter, Brooks moved to within one score when Jackson Conners-McCarthy completed an 81-yard pass play from Michael Wolfendale. But Groton scored again to put the game out of reach.
Brooks will be on the road again next Saturday at Governor's Academy.
Groton 22, Brooks 7
Brooks (0-2): 0 0 0 7 — 7
Groton (1-0): 8 0 7 7 — 22
First Quarter
G — Bensen Han 2 yard run (Patrick Eldredge pass to Oluwaseyi Kadiri)
Third Quarter
G — Han 5 yard run (Kick good)
Fourth Quarter
B — Jackson Conners-McCarthy 81 yard pass from Michael Wolfendale (Preston Settles kick)
G — Kadiri 28 yard pass from Eldredge (Kick good)
