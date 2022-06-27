Andover’s Jackson Conners-McCarthy wanted, above all else, the chance to compete at the highest level of college football.
The University of Buffalo offered exactly that opportunity for the Brooks School star.
“Buffalo was really the most competitive school that offered me, and that played a huge role in my choice,” said Conners-McCarthy. “I could tell they really wanted me there throughout the process, and both times I visited the campus they made my mom and I feel at home.”
Last week, Conners-McCarthy announced that he had committed to play college football for Division 1-A (FBS) Buffalo starting in the fall of 2023.
“I’m extremely proud to be headed to Buffalo,” he said. “For a long time I was unsure of where I’d wind up as a football player, and I’m happy to say it’s UB. They finished top-25 in the AP Poll in 2020 (No. 25, 6-1 record), which is really impressive for a MAC (Mid-Atlantic Conference) school, and they play a really good national schedule.”
It’s no wonder why Division 1 college football programs were offering the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, who is coming off a monster junior season for Brooks in 2021.
Last fall, playing primarily receiver and outside linebacker, Conners-McCarthy caught 33 passes for 604 yards and made 35 tackles, with four sacks. He also saw time as a Wildcat quarterback, a running back and returned kicks and punts. He even stepped in at long snapper for a game.
“Jackson was our best player,” said Brooks coach Pat Foley in the fall. “He’s a dynamic playmaker on offense and became our top defensive player as the year went on. He was playing linebacker for the first time — he had always played defensive back — but once he got comfortable, he was all over the field.”
Conners-McCarthy said he also received offers from UMass-Amherst, Fordham, Rhode Island, the University of New Hampshire, Merrimack, Bryant, Akron and Monmouth.
“The recruiting process was interesting for me,” said Conners-McCarthy, who began his high school career at Andover High before transferring. “A lot of people talk about how enjoyable it is, but it was pretty difficult to enjoy at first, until I got my first offer. After that, when more and more schools started offering, I grew to like it more.
“I knew Buffalo was the right choice for me when I saw how well they treated my mom and sister. I really valued the time they took to make them feel like they were top priority recruits as well.”
McCarthy said he expects to focus on defense at the next level.
“Buffalo sees me as a linebacker,” he said. “Throughout the process, I didn’t have a preference as to what I played. I think defense gives me the opportunity to play more freely, and just be an athlete on the field. I can be extremely competitive at linebacker and that’s what I believe is the best aspect of my game.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
