WESTON -- Arthur Nwobi rushed for 115 yards and scored on a 34-yard run, but that was Brooks' only score and it came in the fourth quarter.
As a result, Brooks remained winless (0-4) on the year, falling at Rivers (2-2), 28-6.
Brooks gave up a safety for the first points of the game and couldn't get its offense on track until it was too late.
Brooks will look for its first win next Saturday at home against Middlesex.
Rivers 28, Brooks 6
Brooks (0-4): 0 0 0 6 — 6
Rivers (2-2): 9 6 0 13 — 28
First Quarter
R: Team Safety
R: Matthew Morris 3 yard run (Joshua Do Kick)
Second Quarter
R: Morris 3 yard run (Conversion failed)
Fourth Quarter
R: Alexander Black 3 yard run (Conversion failed)
R: Andrew Stillwell 42 yard pass Maxwell Stevelman (Do Kick)
B: Arthur Nwobi 34 yard run (Conversion failed)
BROOKS LEADERS
RUSHING: Arthur Nwobi 16-115, Darnell Pierre 4-45, Michael Wolfendale 2-(-11)
PASSING: Wolfendale 7-17, 93
RECEIVING: Gabe Fitzgerald 3-23, Rayden Waweru 1-23, Jackson Conners-McCarthy 3-35
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.