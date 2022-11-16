METHUEN — One is a superstar quarterback, with a cannon for an arm on deep passes and a stellar accuracy on short throws, who has solidified his position as one of the most dynamic signal-callers in Massachusetts and drawn interest from Division 1 college programs.
The other is a jet-quick big play machine, equally adept at torching opposing defenses as a running back, receiver or kick returner, who as just a sophomore has emerged as one of the state’s most dangerous weapons.
Both are major reasons why Methuen football is one win from the Division 1 state title game, and playing in it’s biggest contest in at least 30 years – maybe ever.
And both happened to be named Eason – Drew and Shane – and live in the same home.
“It means so much to the team to be here, in the state semifinals,” Drew said. “And doing this alongside my brother is like no other feeling I’ve ever felt. I get to play the sport I love with the person I’m probably the closest with in the entire world. Shane and I have always been close, but this year I feel that we have become even closer through being together on the field. It’s so awesome to play the game we both love with one another.”
Reigning Eagle-Tribune All-Star junior quarterback Drew Eason and his sophomore little brother and running back/receiver Shane make up one of the state’s premier offensive duos, leading one of the best teams in the rich history of Methuen High football.
On Friday, the No. 8-seeded Rangers (8-2) will take on No. 4 seed and defending Division 1 champion Springfield Central (9-1) in the Division 1 semifinals (6 p.m.) at Shrewsbury High School.
A win would send Methuen to it’s first-ever true state championship football game. The Rangers won the Eastern Mass. Division 2A title under the pre-2013 playoff format.
“It means so much to be having the best season Methuen has had in about 30 years,” Shane said.
“And it means so much to be doing this alongside my brother. It’s crazy to me, because growing up we would always come to the high school football games on Friday nights together,” he added. “Now, to be a part of the team and with my brother leading us to the state semifinals feels amazing. It’s unreal.”
The Eason brothers have been at the core of this fall’s breakout campaign.
So far this season, Drew has completed 122-of-176 passes for 1,835 yards and an area-high 18 touchdown passes to go with five TD runs, including the game-winner with 0:08 left in last week’s quarterfinal upset of top-seeded Franklin.
Shane has scored an area-leading 31 combined touchdowns – three in last week’s Franklin upset, rushed for 1,031 yards on 125 carries, and caught 38 passes for 712 yards.
In fact, the key play of the game was Shane’s 72-yard run that got Methuen back in it, answering Franklin’s two-score lead, 17-8.
“The best part about the Eason brothers is that they always compete,” said Methuen head football coach Tom Ryan. “If something doesn’t go well on a given play, then they just compete as hard as they can on the next play. Their relentlessness on finding a way to beat an opponent is what makes them successful.”
THE SIGNAL-CALLER
Heading into the 2021 season, Drew was far from a slam dunk to be Methuen’s starting quarterback. He had to win the job out of camp.
“It felt awesome becoming Methuen’s QB last year,” said Drew, who is also a basketball and volleyball standout. “I knew it was going to be a big role because we were a really good team, and had a lot of our starters returning from my freshman year. But quarterback was one of the spots that needed to be filled.
“So after my freshman season ended, I trained as hard as I possible could to get that spot. I was not afraid of the challenge one bit. I came into the first game confident, but didn’t feel comfortable yet. I started feeling comfortable after our second game of the season, against Marshfield (355 yards, 3 TD passes, 2 TD runs).
“After I had that breakout performance I knew I belonged with the best of the best and it proved in that game,” said Drew. “Since then I feel so comfortable and never feel out of place.”
Drew finished last season third in the area in passing yards (1,928) and fourth in TD passes (17), leading the Rangers to the Division 1 quarterfinals, falling to Franklin.
“Drew brings so much to the offense as our QB,” said Shane. “He is one of the hardest working kids on the team, and takes football very seriously. He’s a great leader and role model always looking to get better. Some of his greatest strengths are his accuracy and IQ. He can read a defense very well and put the ball exactly where it needs to be. He also has some speed that is under the radar.”
THE BIG PLAY MACHINE
As a freshman last fall, Shane also broke into the lineup for the Rangers, on both sides of the ball.
“It was an amazing experience starting as a freshman,” said Shane, who ran for 180 yards and scored two TDs as a freshman. “I got a lot of experience that most people have to wait for. It didn’t take to long to get comfortable because I always play with confidence. When I am on the field I know what I’m capable of so I always play hard not nervous.
“I think some of my greatest strengths as a running back/receiver is definitely my football IQ and field vision. I would also say my speed definitely helps me. I run very hard and usually takes more than one person to bring me down.”
Drew is certainly thrilled to share the backfield with his little brother.
“Shane is very elusive and runs extremely hard,” said Drew. “His route running is unbelievable and he creates so much separation. He makes tough contested catches in traffic. He isn’t afraid of anyone and is willing to hit anyone whenever. His blocking is also something that isn’t viewed as much but he is also very good at.
SIBLING RIVALRY
While they’re now a likely All-Scholastic duo, the Eason brothers didn’t collaborate much on the football field when they were kids.
“When we were younger Drew was more focused on basketball and didn’t take football as seriously,” said Shane. “He was a tight end/defensive end and was not much of a playmaker. He scored a few touchdowns, but nowhere near as much as he does now.”
Agreed Drew: “I played mostly tight end. But Shane has always been a stud. From the second he touched a football he’s been heads and shoulders above the rest of his peers. He has been consistently dominant throughout his life and over time he’s developed different parts of his game. His defensive back play and receiver play sky rocketed so much in the past couple years.”
They did, however, have a more than healthy sibling rivalry.
“This is a funny topic,” said Drew. “We used to be very competitive, and we still are, but not to the extreme extent we used to. When we were younger everything was a competition and we got so into things that it would sometimes lead to fights. But now we are extremely close and hardly ever even disagree with one another. We still compete with one another, but we support one another so it’s a lot different than when we were younger.”
Added Shane: “I wouldn’t say that there is a sibling rivalry, but we are both very competitive. When we are playing games with each other we take it seriously. When we were younger we would argue about little things that would sometimes end up in childish fights. Now that we are older we get along most of the time and we agree on most things.”
