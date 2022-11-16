NOTE : Shane Eason has also thrown two TD passes this fall, both to tight end Anesti Touma (5 and 38 yards)

Here is every touchdown brothers Drew and Shane Eason have connected on this fall:

Semifinal Showdown

MIAA Division 1 Semifinal

No. 9. Methuen (8-2) vs. No. 4 Springfield Central (9-1), Nov. 18, at Shrewsbury High School (6 p.m.)

Springfield Central Fact: The Golden Eagles are led by All-Scholastic quarterback William Watson, who is committed to play football at Nebraska. He threw for 248 yards and ran for two touchdowns in a season-opening 38-0 win over Central Catholic. He also threw the game-winning touchdown in the Eagles' Division 1 state title game win over Central Catholic last fall.

Key to the Game: The Rangers will have to find a way to slow a Springfield Central offense that's averaged 51.7 points a game. The Eagles have only been held under 35 points once all season, in their 41-24 loss to St. John's High School of Washington, D.C.