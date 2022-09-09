From the start of camp this season, Andover football coach E.J. Perry has raved about what his team is capable of.
On Friday, the Golden Warriors lived up to that hype.
Scott Brown threw two touchdowns and ran for another, Lincoln Beal scored two TDs and Andover opened its season with a 34-6 win over host Shrewsbury High School.
"We are so excited about 2022!" said Perry. "We played great on both sides of the ball tonight. This was a great way to start the season, with a big win over a very tough team. We are very happy with the way the team played."
The Eagle-Tribune All-Star duo of Brown and Beal opened the scoring, connecting on a 32-yard TD pass in the first quarter.
Brown then added to the advantage in the second. He threw a 4-yard touchdown to Andrew Wetterwald, then broke free for a 62-yard TD run to make it 20-0 at halftime.
Beal added to the lead with a 3-yard touchdown in the third, and fellow running back Patrick Layman closed out the scoring with a 9-yard TD run.
"Scott Brown picked up right where he left off last season," said Perry. "His 62-yard TD run was amazing. It's also great to see Lincoln out there after he worked so hard to get back on the field after dealing with an injury. And freshman Dante Berger had a nice catch."
Brown led the offense, throwing for 184 yards and rushing for a team-high 120 yards. Patrick Layman added 62 yards on nine carries and Zannoni led the Andover defense with 10 tackles.
Andover will next host Acton-Boxboro in its home-opener on Friday (7 p.m.)
Andover 34, Shrewsbury 6
Andover (1-0): 7 13 7 7 — 34
Shrewsbury (0-1): 0 0 6 0 — 6
First Quarter
A — Lincoln Beal 32 pass from Scotty Brown (Andrew Wetterwald kick)
Second Quarter
A — Wetterwald 4 pass from Brown (Wetterwald kick)
A — Brown 62 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
S — Owen Kelley 1 run (kick failed)
A — Beal 3 run (Wetterwald kick)
Fourth Quarter
A — Patrick Layman 9 run (Wetterwald kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Andover — Scotty Brown 15-120, Patrick Layman 9-62, Lincoln Beal 5-27, Dante Berger 3-21
PASSING: Andover — Brown 15-21, 184
RECEIVING: Andover — Lincoln Beal 4-72, Dante Berger 3-39, Brett Mondejar 3-26, Andrew Wetterwald 2-10, Michael Capachietti 1-19, Patrick Layman 1-11
