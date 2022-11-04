ANDOVER – All year, Andover has exceeded expectations, and finished the regular season 8-0. In the first round of the MIAA playoffs, Andover faced a pesky Lynn Classical team.
For the second straight week, the Golden Warriors sputtered a bit early, setting for a pair of Andrew Wetterwald field goals of 22 and 37 yards. From there, quarterback Scotty Brown and his offense kicked in and took over as the Warriors ousted Classical, 42-6, advancing to the Division 1 state quarterfinals.
Brown’s first touchdown of the night, his first of three overall, was a perfect 51-yard throw to speedy wide receiver Michael Capachietti.
Almost immediately after the TD to Capachietti, Brown found his favorite target, Lincoln Beal, for a 45 yard touchdown on a beautiful throw.
Leading 21-0 at halftime, Andover came out hot out of the gates. On the first play of scrimmage to start the second half, Beal took his second touchdown of the night 80 yards to the house, outrunning Lynn Classical’s speedy John Nasky.
“This feels great, this is an amazing team,” said Beal, who made the most of his touches with five carries for 96 yards and two grabs for 53 more. “All credit to the offensive line, they just opened up so many holes for me to run through and have a good game.”
Later in the third quarter, Dante Berger, who is only a freshman, rushed it 68 yards for an Andover TD. Considering how young he is, Berger certainly has a bright future in front of him, and his speed on the touchdown showed it.
With seven minutes to go in the game, Scotty Brown kept one himself for a 10-yard rushing touchdown, Brown’s third overall on the night. The PAT by Wetterwald was good, and Andover led 42-0.
For Andover head coach EJ Perry, this win meant everything to him. After the game, he stated multiple times to his team that being 9-0 has only happened twice since 1975 at Andover.
“We were excited that our skill guys got it going after the two field goals to start the game,” said Perry. “We can’t wait for St. John’s Prep to come in here, and we are ready for the task at hand. This is going to be an incredible experience for us and our players.”
It’s safe to say that next week’s battle on Friday night, between St. John’s Prep and Andover, will be an all-time thriller. With Lincoln Beal and Scotty Brown going up against Georgia commit Joenel Aguero and Rutgers commit Jessie Ofurie, it will be a game you certainly won’t want to miss.
