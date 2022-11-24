NORTH ANDOVER — Two excruciatingly memorable losses and 12 days to ruminate over them were all the motivation Andover High needed.
The Golden Warriors washed away the sour taste of last year’s Fenway Park defeat to North Andover and the playoff crusher at the hands of Saint John’s Prep two weeks ago in one impressive flurry on Wednesday night, wiping out the host Knights, 52-12.
“We took (last year) really personal. We really came out here and gave it to them,” said senior QB Scotty Brown, who threw three TD passes and ran for two more in the win.
“We just punched it down their throat, basically the whole game and there really wasn’t anything they could do about it.”
With the win, the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 champs finish out at 10-1, while the Knights end at 5-6.
Before North Andover could muster some kind of attack, it was 21-0. Brown sandwiched his 36-yard TD hookup to Andrew Wetterwald with a pair of TD runs — the first from 48 and the second a 3-yarder. At that point, the yardage battle was 122-7 in favor of Andover.
In fact, when Lincoln Beal plowed in from the 1 to make it 28-0 on the second play of the second quarter, the Knights had yet to register a first down. That came on a Drew Fitzgerald to Jake Saalfrank 13-yard hookup with 9:03 left before halftime.
“We did not want (what happened last year) for our senior year, last game,” said Beal, who closed out his career with three interceptions on defense and 11 carries for 81 yards on offense. “We stayed focus and worked hard at practice to get ready for this one. The boys played as hard as they could all season. This was no different.”
Wetterwald’s 30-yard field goal sent the teams to intermission at 31-0.
“We just kept moving the ball, running our basic offense, and they couldn’t do anything about it,” said Brown.
Each team scored twice in the third. Wetterwald ran a jet sweep in from 18 yards out, and Beal took a middle screen from Brown 25 yards to paydirt for the Warriors.
North Andover got on the board with a Zach Wolinski 3-yard plunge and a 90-yard TD connection from Drew Fitzgerald to Mike McNaught.
But 38-12 was as close as the Knights would get.
Brown’s third TD toss went to senior Andrew Wright, the lone score in the fourth.
It was the last pass of an amazing career for the UMass Lowell-bound outfielder.
On the night, Brown hit 11 of 17 passes for 162 yards. He also ran 10 times for 112 more and caught an 8-yard pass from Michael Capachietti.
“To go 10-1, the biggest thing I’m going to look at when I reflect back is the way we turned the tables on teams,” said Perry, whose club avenged tough 2021 losses to Lawrence, Central and Methuen on the way to the league title, along with this victory over the Knights.
Andover 52, North Andover 12
Andover (10-1): 21 10 14 7 — 52
North Andover (5-6): 0 0 12 0 — 12
First Quarter
A — Scotty Brown 48 run (Andrew Wetterwald kick)
A — Wetterwald 36 pass from Brown (Wetterwald kick)
A — Brown 3 run (Wetterwald kick)
Second Quarter
A — Lincoln Beal 1 run (Wetterwald kick)
A — Wetterwald 30 field goal
Third Quarter
A — Wetterwald 18 run (Brown kick)
NA — Zach Wolinski 3 run (kick wide)
NA — Mike McNaught 90 pass from Drew Fitzgerald (rush failed)
A — Beal 25 pass from Brown (Wetterwald kick)
Fourth Quarter
A — Andrew Wright 13 pass from Brown (Wetterwald kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: A — Scotty Brown 10-112, Lincoln Beal 11-81, Patrick Layman 8-20, Dante Berger 5-13, Andrew Wetterwald 1-18, Malachi Bredy 4-4, Johnny Enman 2-(-4); NA — Zach Wolinski 9-37, Mike McNaught 3-9, James Federico 2-6, Drew Fitzgerald 2-(-2)
PASSING: A — Brown 11-17, 162, Michael Capachietti 1-1, 8; NA — Fitzgerald 6-20-4, 170
RECEIVING: A — Brown 1-8, Bret Mondejar 1-9, Capachieti 2-23, Will Sheehan 1-12, Chris Dessin 1-10, Beal 2-44, Andrew Wright 2-21; NA — McNaught 1-90, Jake Saalfrank 2-36, Cam Partridge 2-41, Wolinski 1-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.