HOLDEN — Scotty Brown threw two touchdowns, but Andover fell to Wachusett Regional High School 35-19 in the MIAA tournament Division 1 first round on Friday night.
“The kids gave it their all,” said Golden Warriors coach EJ Perry. “They gave it their heart, and I am so proud of them. But we didn’t capitalize on a few opportunities, and that really cost us.”
Andover (5-4) trailed by two scores to Wachusett (8-1) early, before Brown connected with his favorite target, Lincoln Beal, for a 45-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Brown added his second score at the start of the fourth quarter, finding Will Sheehan for an 8-yard TD. Beal then closed out the scoring late with a 1-yard run.
Brown completed 11 of 21 passes for 179 yards and the two scores. Beal ran for 68 yards on 14 carries, had two catches for 63 yards and made six tackles, one for a loss.
“Scotty and Lincoln played superb again,” said Perry, “like they always do. Chris Dessin also stepped up as a receiver (4 catches, 69 yards).”
Brian McSweeney led the Golden Warriors with 17 total tackles, six solo. Patrick Cote added 16 tackles, seven solo, and Campbell Morrison made 13 tackles.
Andover now moves to the non-playoff bracket, and will play two more games before facing North Andover on Thanksgiving Day.
Wachusett 35, Andover 19
Mt. Wachusett (8-1): 7 14 7 7 — 35
Andover (5-4): 0 7 0 12 — 19
State Division 1 First Round First Quarter
WACH — Angelo Smith 6 run, 4:27
Second Quarter
WACH — Smith 3 run, 2:26
AND — Lincoln Beal 45 pass from Scotty Brown, 1:16
WACH — Adam Bates 20 pass from Tucker McDonald, 0:20
Third Quarter
WACH — Bates 13 pass from McDonald, 6:36
Fourth Quarter
AND — William Sheehan 8 pass from Brown, 8:28
WACH — McDonald 32 run, 5:26
AND — Beal 1 run, 3:30
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Andover (27-78) — Lincoln Beal 14-68, Campbell Morrison 1-12, Patrick Layman 3-8, Scotty Brown 9-(-1)
PASSING: Andover — Brown 11-21-0, 179
RECEIVING: Andover — Beal 2-63, Bret Mondejar 1-6, Will Sheehan 2-23, Chris Dessin 4-69, Michael Capachietti 2-18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.