BOSTON — Watching the on-ice action unfold from the fifth floor at TD Garden, Barry Pederson sees many of the same things that fans in the arena or those watching on television witness on a nightly basis: the sheer dominance, confidence, and team chemistry of the 2022-23 Boston Bruins.
Pederson, naturally, has a unique perspective in that he played for the organization for five seasons in the 1980s and has been a studio analyst for Bruins coverage on the New England Sports Network (NESN) for the last dozen-plus years. Yet like almost every Black-and-Gold diehard, he wonders: can they parlay one of the greatest single regular seasons in NHL history into a Stanley Cup championship come June?
"Oh yeah, they're very capable of doing it," said Pederson, a 39-year-old member at Salem Country Club (where he's a single-digit handicap) and a long time Swampscott resident who now makes his family home on Revere Beach.
"You see their energy — and the energy for this team in terms of attendance and TV ratings. It's why Donnie (Sweeney, the team's general manager) made the moves he did at the deadline; this team and coaches deserve it. They've added some physicality in (Dmitri) Orlov, (Garnet) Hathaway and (Tyler) Bertuzzi and now don't have any weaknesses.
"When the Bruins are playing their game," Pederson continued, "you'll hear around the NHL 'they're a really tough team to play against.' It's not about fighting; it's how they take ice away from their opponents. They're very aggressive and in your face. The Bruins just slow you down."
A Financial Advisor for UBS Financial Services in Boston by day, Pederson is either at the Garden or NESN's Watertown studios on most game nights, watching and breaking it down for fans between periods in a way that is both explanatory and erudite.
"I'm very conscious of the fact that we're dealing with a very sophisticated market and smart fan base," said the 62-year-old Pederson. "My job is to tell them when I see and break it down without lying to them. And I've never had anyone from the Bruins say, 'Can you lay off this guy or that guy?' They understand that we have a job to do and respect that.
"When I first started, we were broadcasting from the bottom of Fenway Park with a TV the size of a picture frame," he added with a chuckle. "Now everything is world class. I'd put our coverage and the people we deal with in a professional setting up against anyone."
Pederson, who says he "knew this team would be good, but I didn't think they'd have a remarkable season like this", gives Sweeney and team president Cam Neely (whom he was traded to Vancouver for in 1986) a lot of credit for making what at the time was an unpopular decision: replacing Bruce Cassidy as head coach last June and hiring Jim Montgomery.
The new voice in the room and the different way that Montgomery communicates his messages has clearly had a positive effect on Boston's players, Pederson said. Their success comes without sacrificing any of the hallmarks that made Bruins hockey what it is over the last decade-plus: team defense and strong goaltending.
He has marveled as Linus Ullmark, under the tutelage of 'Goalie Bob' Essensa, has taken his game "to a completely different level" en route to an almost certain Vezina Trophy winning campaign. His impressions of Hampus Lindholm as a terrific defenseman have only grown from the beginning of the season, when he essentially carried the load defensively while Charlie McAvoy was rehabbing an injury. He loves how captain Patrice Bergeron keeps the squad focused an on point. He notes the B's intensity, fast starts, and attention to detail as a winning recipe come late spring.
The Bruins will head into the postseason as Stanley Cup favorites. Whether or not that plays out won't be determined for another two-and-a-half months, but Pederson says they're well-positioned to do so.
"One of the beauties of the playoffs is that it's a war, a battle of attrition," he said. "You need heath and breaks, and a lot of it is about matchups. You have to deal with injuries and having the necessary depth ... which these guys have.
"Hockey is in a really good position here in Boston," he added. "There's such passion; you see people wearing the team jerseys and hats everywhere. And they're set up to have a long run, not just this season but in the future too, locking up the guys like McAvoy and Lindholm and Pasta (David Pastrnak) long term. They're a really deep, really good organization."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.