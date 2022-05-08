BOSTON — Two playoff games in Raleigh, N.C., had the Boston Bruins in a funk.
Now they’re headed back to the Tar Heel state feeling as funky as George Clinton.
A pair of postseason contests back on 100 Legends Way were the apparent elixir that the Bruins needed. A newly-reunited top line, a change of goaltenders, a reenergized power play, and better overall defensive structure all played big roles, too — not to mention the Carolina Hurricanes’ sudden penchant for taking dumb penalties (including 6 straight minors at one juncture), chasing the play instead of dictating it, and letting the Bostonians get into their heads.
What it boils down to is this: it’s now a best-of-3 series following Boston’s 5-2 Mother’s Day matinee conquest in this first round Eastern Conference matchup.
“These are the most fun games to play in,” said Brad Marchand, “when there’s high emotion, high intensity and there’s so much riding on the line. If you can’t play in these games, what are you playing for? This is what we love.”
The Bruins found out a little more than an hour before the 12:30 p.m. puck drop that their best defenseman, Charlie McAvoy, wouldn’t be available after being placed in Covid protocol. That meant they’d be without their top two blue liners, including Hampus Lindholm (injured in Game 2).
They also saw their captain, Patrice Bergeron, take an errant stick from Carolina’s Sebastian Aho by his right eye late in the second period when they were trailing (2-1). Aho’s stick drew blood, some of which seeped into Bergeron’s eye, and while he wanted to stay on the ice to help his team he was eventually escorted off of it by the official, going down the runway to get stitched up.
“That’s the least of what Bergy’s played through,” Marchand said. “He’s played with a hole in his lung (before) and broken rib. There’s not a whole lot that’s going to keep him down.”
With Mike Reilly and Josh Brown, the team’s 7th and 8th defensemen, slotted into the lineup, the Bruins tweaked their defensive style by opting for safer D-to-D passes behind their own net to wear down the Hurricanes’ forecheckers. They also refrained from forcing pucks to onrushing forwards, opting for the safe play.
Offensively, the Bruins cashed in late in the second period on a Jake DeBrusk power play tally (with Bergeron fixed up and earning an assist), then saw Marchand net the game-winner 44 seconds into the third, just as their second 5-on-3 advantage of the day expired.
“That’s the adversity that you face in the playoffs,” said Bergeron, taking the postgame podium with his children Victoria, Noah and Zack, said. “I think we’ve done that all year; nothing’s changed in the playoffs. We have a lot of confidence in all the guys who are stepping in.”
The offensive surge that has seen Boston produce four power play goals against the NHL’s top penalty killing unit during the regular season over the last 120 minutes of hockey continued.
Marchand now has eight points in his last two games after netting two goals and dishing out three assists. His supposed slump over the last few weeks is officially o-v-e-r. Bergeron added a goal and two assists while winning a staggering 19-of-27 faceoffs.
“He’s got the ‘C’ on his sweater for a reason, and we don’t win very many nights without him being who he is,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said of Bergeron. “He’s been excellent the whole series. He’s the oldest guy on our team, but some days looks like the youngest.”
David Pastrnak, put back on the first line midway through Game 2, continued to thrive with another goal and an assist; he even dished out four hits to boot.
Since being reunited midway through Game 2, the 63-37-88 line combination has scored seven goals and 11 assists. Carolina has not been able to slow them down either at 5-on-5 or with Boston skating with the man advantage.
Rookie Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 of 26 shots in his second playoff start (and win). The Bruins outhit (37-29) the Canes and blocked 15 shots, five by Brandon Carlo. The confidence that was lacking after two games is now ever-rising.
But they are now headed back into hostile territory, where they have yet to win this season. The Bruins are also assuredly going to see a better effort from the Hurricanes than they put forth during their time in Boston.
Can they match — and surpass — that? If so, the Bruins could return home Thursday night for Game 6 with a chance to somehow win this series.
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
