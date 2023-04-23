It's the natural order of things that when an animal is backed into a corner, it's going to fight for survival.
But with an emphatic weekend sweep of the Florida Panthers, the Boston Bruins have declawed these cats and taken any battle out of them.
With their best third period showing of the still-young postseason, the Bruins put the Panthers' season on life support by rolling to a 6-2 triumph in Game 4 Sunday afternoon in Sunrise, Fla.
Boston displayed all the areas they eclipse Florida in — speed, depth, forechecking, physicality, goaltending, special teams, coaching — and now hold a commanding 3-1 series lead. There is little, if any evidence that the Panthers will extend their 2022-23 campaign past Wednesday's Game 5 at the TD Garden.
It sounds so cliché, but the Bruins won by simply playing their game. They took advantage of odd-man rushes by putting the puck in the back of the Florida net; got 41 saves from Linus Ullmark; won 63 percent of draws at the dot (again, without captain/faceoff ace Patrice Bergeron) to continually gain possession; kept coming at the hosts in waves shift after shift; and got the job done on both the power play (2 goals) and penalty kill.
Consider this: how many teams could withstand the loss of their top two centers to injury, as the Bruins have with Bergeron and David Krejci, in Games 3 and 4 on the road — and win both convincingly? It's another sign, in a season full of them, that this indeed be Boston's year to lift the Cup.
In the absence of their two cornerstone pivots, other forwards have stepped up and assumed major scoring and/or leadership roles. This, despite any points Sunday from 61-goal man David Pastrnak.
Taylor Hall was fantastic, scoring twice and adding two assists. Now leading the B's in scoring through four playoff games (4-3-7), he went from his customary spot on the third line to the second unit with Jake DeBrusk and center Pavel Zacha during the course of the game. DeBrusk added two tallies of his own, his third 2-goal playoff contest of his career.
Tyler Bertuzzi's second goal of the playoffs early in the third period proved to be the game-winner. Zacha and fourth line center Tomas Nosek both dished out two assists. Garnet Hathaway had one assist and dished out a game high 8 (!) assists, while Charlie McAvoy continued his Mack truck impersonation with another five hits, the best of those backchecking on the penalty kill to blow up Panthers pot-stirrer Matthew Tkachuk between the circles.
Don't forget Dmitri Orlov, who procured another point on an assist, giving him five helpers in four playoff tilts.
Between the pipes for the fourth time in seven days, Ullmark was again sharp and even engaged in some fisticuffs near the end of the third period when the Panthers, beaten and frustrated, devolved the proceedings into a free-for-all. (He, along with DeBrusk, got 10-minute misconducts and were shown the gate while Derek Forbort was assessed a 5-minute fighting major). Thus, Jeremy Swayman made his first postseason appearance of these playoffs over the final 3 minutes and 11 seconds.
Will Swayman get the start on Wednesday to give Ullmark a breather, or will the Bruins continue to ride the eventual Vezina Trophy winner? Will Bergeron indeed be back for Game 5, or will the team continue to play it cautiously? Will Connor Clifton continue to be the odd man out on defense?
Truthfully, it really doesn't seem to matter. The way this weekend played out, it appears to be a mere formality that the Bruins will be advancing to the second round ... and if they can finish off Florida Wednesday night, all the better.
Phil Stacey covers the Boston Bruins for The Salem News and CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
