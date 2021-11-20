NORTH ANDOVER -- Zevi Eckhaus completed 22 of 31 passes for 317 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions as Bryant spoiled Merrimack's Senior Day with a 58-14 romp.
Anthony Frederick (2), Jihad Edmond and Daniel Adeboboye were on the receiving end of the TD passes for the Bulldogs, who improved to 7-4 and 5-2 in the NEC. Merrimack fell to 5-6 and 2-5 NEC.
Merrimack's Westin Elliott was 27 for 47 for 266 yards. He had one interception and no touchdowns in the Warriors' season finale. Elliott and Tyvon Edmonds Jr. each had a rushing score in the setback before 2,318 fans at Duane Stadium.
Jacari Carter had eight catches for 71 yards. The Warrior standout finished just four catches shy of NFL star Cooper Kupp's freshman 1-AA record. Carter finished with 89 catches for 713 yards and eight TD grabs.
Donte Williams led the defense with two pass breakups and four tackles.
The Bulldogs were in control from the get-go, leading 35-7 at the half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.