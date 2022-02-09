There’s something about Joe Burrow.
Like another young “Super Bowl Joe” from yesteryear.
As in Joe “Willie” Namath.
And it’s not one thing, as in the cocky, confident way Burrow smokes his cigars, though that is a part of it.
It’s his play-making, especially late in games. It’s his performance, lately, when it matters most. It’s his experience, two years removed from one of the greatest collegiate seasons ever.
It’s almost as if, I hate saying this, that Bengals have already won the Super Bowl.
It’s a little strange, I get it. Burrow hasn’t really done anything like the “miraculous” dude in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, with his dives, flings, side angle chucks, etc.
He just makes the proper amount of plays, usually when it matters most.
And most of all, he seems to avoid that “killer” bonehead play that 95% of quarterbacks make when the lights are at their brightest.
Simply put, the best attribute for Burrow is that everybody around him believes he is the chosen one, and by everybody I mean his Bengals teammates and Bengals Nation.
We have to put in perspective what Burrow is doing, unlike say a young Tom Brady.
Burrow is literally taking a franchise from the ashes and turning it into a skyscraper. This is the Bengals we’re talking about here.
Sort of like Namath’s Jets, which were facing off against the almighty Baltimore Colts.
I can’t tell you how it’s going to happen, schematically, other than the fact the Bengals have an elite runner in Joe Mixon and an elite receiver in Ja’Marr Chase.
Their defense allowed the Chiefs a measly field goal in the second half, and shut out the Titans the week before, in the fourth quarter of a 16-16 game.
The Rams are supposed to win. They need to win. They are tough. All important factors in picking a Super Bowl champion on Super Bowl Sunday.
But something isn’t right in Los Angeles, beyond the elite, Hall-of-Fame-ish talent at a few positions.
I believe the Rams are prone to blowing it.
Which brings me back to Burrow.
You don’t go to Nashville and Kansas City in late January, without a leader leading.
Again, Burrow didn’t melt in the clutch, which is meaningful. and he didn’t really do anything extraordinary, other than lead the final drive for the final points in both game, tied at the time.
I believe the Rams, win or lose on Sunday, are a one-and-done outfit anyway. Burrow, I believe, is in this for the long haul.
It’s going to happen on Sunday. It really is.
The Bengals will win. and Burrow does something extraordinary to pull it out ... I guarantee it!
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
