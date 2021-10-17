FOXBOROUGH — Can you take a 7-10 season?
Really, can you?
Before answering — “No way!” — I get it. Your New England Patriots were 7-9 a year ago — the NFL expanded the schedule to 17 games starting this fall — and were, well, as bad as bad can be.
They had a player who couldn’t throw a football, unfortunately, playing a position where throwing the football is, well, vital to the position.
In fact, the Pats were so bad that in his first after-season radio show gig Bill Belichick admitted “everybody knew” it was a throwaway season because of the salary cap issues.
Then the feeling got worse.
Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship and the Belichick vs. Brady War was on steroids.
A lot happened around here a few months after Brady’s win and most of it was good. Belichick opened the vault for the first time in his life, guaranteeing $165 million to 10 starters.
And then Mac Jones was magically available when the Patriots drafted 15th overall.
New, able bodies plus a new future franchise quarterback plus Belichick’s genius and the Patriots dynasty would be back in business.
I for one brought up 2001, in comparison — FYI, comparisons are a big no-no here in New England — when a young Brady “managed” the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory.
I wasn’t necessarily predicting a Super Bowl run, but 2021 was going to be interesting, fun and, in the end, successful.
I believe I fell into the hurry-up-and-catch-Brady thinking. The Patriots appear more like the 2000 edition than the swashbuckling, never-say-die crew from 2001.
Mind you the 2000 Patriots finished 5-11, eventually leading to the Drew Bledsoe’s decline. More importantly, in nine of those 11 losses, the Patriots lost by eight or fewer points and had the opportunity to take the lead or tie in eight of them in the fourth quarter.
In other words, they lost a lot of exciting, close games.
Sunday night was a microcosm of the 2021 season, in which the Patriots hold a 2-4 record.
They’ve had chances to outright win three of their four losses.
With 31 seconds remaining in the game, 3rd and 25, Prescott somehow found Lamb in between about six Patriots defenders for a 24-yard play, setting up the tying field goal from 49 yards out.
Knock that ball away, the Patriots chances of winning hit 90%.
Then in overtime, on the first play, Jones throws a perfect strike to Nelson Agholor over the middle, which probably nets the Patriots 20 to 25 yards near midfield, in position to do something special.
Instead, Agholor (who finished with 1 reception for 27 yards) bobbled it away.
On the next play the Patriots converted a first down on a beautiful Jones-to-Jakobi Meyers 14-yarder. But the drive soon ended.
The rest — the Patriots defense eventually wilting — was history.
But that’s OK. Winning, especially without a seasoned Brady, is harder than most of us figured.
Despite the expensive newbies, it’s going to take time to figure this out.
Unlike 2000, there is obvious light at the end of the tunnel.
Jones “appears” to be, in the good sense, abnormal. He’s not afraid to make plays.
The worst pass of his short Patriots career, an interception by Trevon Diggs that was returned for a touchdown, was followed by probably his best, a 20-yard dart to Kendrick Bourne that turned into a 75-yarder for the go-ahead touchdown.
Oh yeah, the “kid” also made a nice pass on the two-point conversion to Meyers with a cornerback draped on his back for the 29-26 lead with 2:11 remaining.
Have you had enough with the “silver lining”?
Me, too.
The 2021 Patriots are going to have to figure this out for themselves and carve out an identity.
A lot of us overrated the Patriots on defense, offensive line, wide receiving, tight ends and running backs.
We also thought Belichick would work his magic.
But then we remember 2000, Belichick’s first year, when the real foundation for the dynasty was being laid.
The 2021 Patriots could go 7-10, and that’s just a fact.
The Patriots’ road to the top, which many of us expect to happen, will take more time than we’re used to.
Get over it.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
