In another year, a loss like the one the New England Patriots experienced would be either a season-killer or barometer of things to come.
The Patriots lost four important battles on Saturday night; turnovers (2-1), special teams (blocked punt was returned for TD), penalties (8-2) and rushing yards (226-81).
Hence, they lost the game, 27-17.
But 2021 is very different. Greatness is nowhere to be found. Every team at the top, in both conferences, has a few glaring “issues.”
So the good news is that despite some of the battles lost, including the rushing yards, which could be considered a major concern because we’ve seen it before, the Patriots are in position to do damage in January and beyond.
Here are five impressions from the game, which felt like a playoff tilt.
1. Blueprint in beating Pats?
Did Colts coach Frank Reich give a blueprint for beating the Patriots at his press conference afterwards? It sure sounded like one trying to explain the game-clinching, 67-yard run by Jonathan Taylor?
“They’re so well-coached, right?,” said Reich about the Patriots. “What I’ve seen over and over again is that if you can you just keep pounding them and pounding them. With the offensive line you pound them, with the backs you pound them. Over the years, that I’ve been doing this, it just breaks. It takes one guy on the defense to get in the wrong gap.”
While what he said could be construed as the kind of football that beats everybody, it sure sounded like Reich was Patriots/Belichick-specific in his commentary.
2. Saw two sides of Mac
Take your pick, the Mac Jones who threw two horrific interceptions, one near goal line with the Patriots trailing 17-0 and the other on the first drive of the third quarter, which the Colts turned into a quick field goal.
Or the Mac Jones who was 13-for-22 with 145 yards and two TD passes on three straight scoring drives late in the third and fourth quarters.
Jones dug himself into a hole and almost climbed his way out.
As a rookie quarterback wasn’t it impressive the way he finished the game, at least during crunch time?
3. ‘D’ was good, but …
OK, it’s a big “but.” The Patriots allowed over 200 yards rushing again, as they did on Nov. 28 allowing 276 yards against the Titans. The difference was the Patriots trailed for 49 minutes on Saturday night, and those Taylor rushing yards and first downs were painful. Against the Titans, the Patriots led for 52-plus minutes and in semi-control of the game.
What happened in Indianapolis resembled some of the early Patriots performances against New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Dallas when the Pats defense struggled to get the opposing offenses off the field.
The long TD run by Taylor wasn’t the issue. The rest of the game, particularly the first half, was.
4. Wentz not good enough
The reason the Patriots didn’t get blown out on Saturday night was because the Colts quarterback, Carson Wentz, wasn’t good enough.
While the Colts offensive game plan against the Patriots, once they got the early lead, resembled that of the Patriots in Buffalo two weeks ago – run the football until the other team can stop it and take control of the game.
Wentz only attempted 12 passes, completing five, for 57 yards. It’s pretty embarrassing to be on the Patriots side, just as it was being on the Buffalo defensive side two weeks ago.
The only difference was the weather was nasty in Buffalo. and Wentz had no weather issues in the dome.
You can hide Wentz in December. You can’t hide him in mid-to-late January.
5. Blocked punt problem
A scene we've seen a few times, late in games, in Patriots wins are TV shots of Belichick talking to his special teams coach Cam Achord. Well, the duo have something important to talk about this week going forward -- blocked punts.
While the Patriots had several costly miscues it could be argued that Matthew Adams' block of Jake Bailey's punt and E.J. Speed jumping on the loose ball in the end zone was "the" difference in the game. This is the third blocked punt Bailey has incurred, with the Patriots losing to New Orleans and Dallas in other games.
After the game, Colts coach Frank Reich was asked about the block and apparently his special teams coach, Bubba Ventrone, had seen something, "He was talking about it all week. He’s on a roll."
That blocked punt could be the deciding factor come time the No. 1 seed is decided.
