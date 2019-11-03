Five things to watch tonight in Pats-Ravens tilt:
1. How Pats rush Jackson
I’m guessing, Bill Belichick has decided that Lamar Jackson is not going to beat the Patriots with his feet. Maybe he gets a few first downs, but other than, Patriots are going to rush him, conservatively I believe, forcing him to get antsy. Recent history dictates you beat the Patriots through the air, anyway. But this Jackson dude is different. And must be accounted for. Expect “do your job” pass rush to take hold at least for a while.
2. Brady forces it to Sanu?
Mohamed Sanu is made for the Tom Brady. That being said, you have to let it happen. And it should take Sanu a little time, say another month, where he runs patterns as if he came to the Patriots when all of the other Rutgers guys did. Brady has been prone to try to get the ball to his new toys and I expect it to happen tonight. As long as it isn’t costly, this hybrid wide receiver-tight end talent is worth some extra looks.
3. Pats first two drives
Do the Patriots try to establish a semi-consistent running game tonight against the Ravens, which have one of the better run defenses in the NFL, allowing only 84.3 yards per game. Probably not. The Ravens are not very good in the back end, ranking 27th in passing yards allowed. Which brings us to how the Patriots will try to attack the Ravens as the start. The guess here is throw it early and often, running out of the shotgun, and trying to get that all-important two-score advantage and control of the game. We will know early if Josh McDaniels is going to go all Brady on the Ravens.
4. Can Ingram run on Pats?
We will take Jackson out of the argument, because of his rushing yardage comes on broken passing plays. That brings Mark Ingram into the equation, averaging just over 67 yards and almost one TD per game. Sounds like LeGarrette Blount stats, doesn’t it. The Patriots have been a little vulnerable during their winning streak, allowing about 110 rushing yards over its last five wins. Ingram’s successes would be a big help to Jackson, who’s had varied success on the play-action.
5. Ravens tricks
I have a feeling the Ravens, really coach Jim Harbaugh, are going to try and repay the Patriots in a small with some “unexpected” razzle-dazzle, as payback for some Patriots shenanigans in the playoff game in Foxborough nearly five years ago. Trust me, these coaches never forget. The key would be the Ravens in some control of the game, probably with a lead, trying to put the Patriots away.
