It was a tough, tough, tough night of New England Patriots football.
And I'm not referring to the gritty, football kind.
I'm referring to the frustrating kind.
Here's a quick, short breakdown of five big issues last night. As in really big:
Wash, rinse and repeat
The New England Patriots got stuck in a cycle it could never get out of.
Slow starts. Abysmal defense. And, in the end, asking a rookie QB to do things he’s not quite ready to do.
The Patriots history over the last two decades, and specifically during the seven-game winning streak was “out-toughing” the opponent, winning the turnover battle, winning special teams and ridiculously big plays by the quarterback, disappeared.
It sounded so easy, “Fix the slow starts and they’ll be good,” but we’ve come to learn very good teams start the game the right way. The others, not at that level, don’t.
The Patriots, to a man, said they couldn’t get pushed around in the first few series, and they got pushed around ... as in 14-0.
Nearly all of the Patriots eight losses, including Saturday night, played the same way.
No defense for defense
Defense, the hallmark of the most successful Bill Belichick teams, was the problem from the middle of December through the devastating loss in Buffalo, 47-10, on Saturday night.
Another game without forcing a punt, which happened three weeks ago when the Bills came to Foxborough.
Allowing 300 yards in the first half, the most important first half of the years, speaks volumes.
Most of the issues appeared to be, again, in the front seven. It was too easy to run, with another lesser known running back carving 81 yards and two TDs.
The linebackers, once thought of as a strength this season, were blocked too easily and too often.
It’s a group that might need to be replaced, top to bottom, with Dont’a Hightower appear to have played his last game with the Patriots as the chief signal caller.
There were other issues, as in the No. 2 cornerback, and the inconsistent defensive line, but that can be addressed with a player at each.
Never got to see Mac attack
The most disappointing part of last night was the fact Mac Jones looked pretty good, beyond two the “picks.”
There were a few big drops, but in reality had little to do with the result.
It’s easy to say Tom Brady would’ve fixed what ailed these Patriots the last month, but it’s not true. The quarterback needs a little help, as in receivers, blocking and the defense slowing the other offense down a little bit.
Mac needs more grooming, which is natural. But he didn’t have that “What the hell was he thinking” moment against the Bills. Quite frankly, he appeared to make the right calls and looks.
It’s just too tough to be throwing 40-ish times when the other team knows you’re throwing it.
I was hoping to see Mac have a shot at winning a game, a playoff game, but it never happened in Buffalo. And it wasn’t his fault.
The Judon dilemma
The Patriots appeared to have the steal of free agency in defensive end Matt Judon.
Then something happened. Maybe it was a rib injury. Maybe it was COVID-19. Maybe it was fatigue.
But the Patriots biggest playmaker on defense didn’t make a memorable play after the bye week.
The Patriots needed to put some pressure on Bills QB Josh Allen, particularly in cold weather, forcing him to make a play down field. And Judon was supposed to be that guy.
It never happened.
And Allen – 21 for 25, 308 yards, 5 TDs – appeared to be shooting fish in a barrel when it came to running the offense on Saturday night.
Too easy.
We may come to find out that Judon’s injuries were substantial, and that would explain a lot. But his presence, or lackthereof, was too much for this team, at this point in the season, to overcome.
Secondary guys bombed too
The Buffalo Bills exposed everything that used to be, at least in recent years, right about Belichick and the Patriots. Your best was not going to be beat the Patriots.
The idea is Belichick will “take away” your best attribute and the secondary dudes will have to beat them. It means the Patriots secondary guys are better than your secondary guys.
That wasn’t the case the last month and really Saturday night.
Here’s a few “secondary” dudes: Dawson Knox (TE), Isaiah McKenzie (WR), Gabriel Davis (WR) and Devin Singletary (RB).
That foursome combined for 19 receptions, 13 carries, 200 yards and five TDs.
It wasn’t pretty at every level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.