If I had a nickel for every blown loss by the New England Patriots defense at the end of games, I'd have 15 cents.
Yes, I'm blaming my blown Patriots picks on their defense rather than the smart people, who believe the Patriots are not ready to win yet.
I'm guessing there will be more games like those three losses at Gillette Stadium to the Dolphins, Buccaneers and Cowboys. The Patriots will be underdogs in three straight games -- at L.A. Chargers, at Carolina and Cleveland -- after this Sunday's tilt with the Jets.
I'm also guessing those games will come down to the last drive in the final seconds.
Personally, I'm off to one of my better years picking games ... except the Patriots. They are my new Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings, two teams I have sworn off on in close games.
We were warned about this from the rest of the country: You better appreciate the rampant winning because intermittent losing is more the norm.
I believe 99 percent of all entries will pick the Patriots in Week 7 over the Jets. Me included.
After that? I'm not so sure.
Burt wins the week
There aren't many weeks where we don't have a tough time going through tiebreakers to give out T-shirts.
There was no work in that department in Week 6.
Because only six entries picked more than my 10 winners (out of 13 games). That's right ... only six.
In fact, if the Tennessee Titans didn't win on Monday night that number would've been five.
I picked a few upsets, including the Raiders, Jaguars and Vikings. I missed on Patriots, Browns and Bills. I figured the Browns pick was a risky one, but I figured the Cardinals were not a real 6-0 team. I was wrong.
Week 6 winners
Robert Bilodeau of Seabrook
Shaun Connors of Wilmington
Deb Parlatore of Salem, N.H.
Don Dimatteo of Atkinson, N.H.
Daniel DiBella of Methuen
Maureen Lewandowski of Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.