ANDOVER — The first thing that felt really weird for Central Catholic captain Nate Godin came during the lay-up line before the start of the game.
Nobody from Andover High’s student section was cursing him out.
“They can get on you like nobody else,” said Godin, a senior. “Honestly, that’s the part I love most about playing Andover, the fans and the excitement. I love hearing it. It gets me pumped up. It’s why high school sports are great.”
Those were the days.
There are other differences besides this being only a 12-game regular season with no state tourney.
Everybody in the gym, including the players and referees, wore masks. There were no jump balls. And when a player was shooting two free throws, the first was alone with nobody lined up.
Andover High coach David Fazio was throwing his usual semi-tantrums. But this time everyone could hear him, including those 1,500 people who lived-streamed the game on YouTube.
“My wife did call me after the game and thanked me for not swearing,” said Fazio, while laughing.
Joking aside, it is the new normal for the next month of games which will culminate on Feb. 17. There is no word yet about a possible extra “playoff” game or conference tournament. That would depend on the COVID-19 numbers.
“We’re starting to get used to the masks,” said Central’s Godin. “Sometimes it’s hard to breathe. But we’ve been practicing all along with them. The other rules don’t really matter.”
There was a lot of talking by the players, which is a plus for coaches who love the communication.
“The difference today was we had to bring our own energy and we did,” said Andover senior tri-captain Zayn Aruri.
“It was great on the bench. We were communicating and creating our energy on the bench, talking and cheering. I know it was different, without the fans and students, but in a lot of ways it felt like a normal game.”
If you’ve been to a summer or fall league championship game, where fan participation is low, that’s what this was like. But guess what happens in those summer and fall games? The players go all out.
One thing missing from the rivalry game was complaints. Nobody was complaining.
“This is a gift,” said Aruri. “We have no idea if we will play one game or all of the schedule. Who knows what’s going to happen? I’m enjoying every game and every practice as if it’s a tryout, like it’s going to be my last one.”
Central’s Godin concurred.
“I’m upset about the loss. We didn’t play well enough,” said Godin. “But we have them again on Friday. We have a few things to work on in practice. I can’t wait for Friday night.”
High school sports are back. A little different, but they’re back.
After the game, Coach Fazio had a few dozen text messages from many former players from other parts of the country who were able to watch the game via live-stream.
“Is it perfect? No. Would we love fans? Absolutely,” said Fazio. “But the most important thing is our kids are playing again. They’ve worked so hard for this opportunity. For me, once the game started, I didn’t even realize there were no fans.”
Let the games begin. And, for the sake of all our high school athletes, let’s hope it plays out until the end.
