The future is now. At least that appears to be the message coming from Bill Belichick in early March of 2021.
The New England Patriots have started adding some beef to its 2021 lineup with the trade for left tackle Trent Brown from the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Patriots will give up a fifth round pick for Brown, only 27, and a seventh round pick.
To make the deal happen, Brown reworked his contract, agreeing to one-year deal, allowing him to be a free agent next season. He had two years and $19.25 million remaining before it was reworked by the Patriots.
Brown returns to New England after a one-year stint at the position as a Patriot in 2018, when he became a mainstay after replacing Nate Solder, who signed a record deal with the New York Giants after the 2017 season.
Brown came to the Patriots after starting in only 28 of a possible 48 games with the San Francisco 49ers, with the Patriots giving a third-round pick in return for Brown and a fifth round pick.
Brown not only didn't miss a game in 2018, he became one of the top left tackles in the sport, helping the Patriots running attack and pass protection immensely. Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead combined for nine rushing touchdowns in January and February playoff games.
Where will Brown play, with Isaiah Wynn established as the left tackle?
Wynn has had injury issues his entire career here, missing his entire rookie season and 14 games over the last two years. He also, played a lot of left guard at the University of Georgia, and could go back there, replacing expected free agent Joe Thuney.
Whatever the case, Brown gives the Patriots offensive line some depth with Thuney's probable exodus. Center David Andrews is a free agent, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.