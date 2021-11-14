Here are my five quick takes from the Patriots 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns:
Bourne identity
Talk about a big game from Kendrick Bourne, on the heels of talks the Patriots were in the conversation to acquire Odell Beckham Jr. from the Browns.
Bourne was all over the Patriots offensive game plan, hauling in all four targets for 98 yards, including a long one at 48 yards and a touchdown for 23 yards.
He also got three end-arounds, running for 43 yards, all helping lead to Patriots touchdowns.
He and Mac Jones have created some chemistry, which has been missing in the Patriots offense the last season and a half.
“We’re starting to get comfortable with each other,” said Bourne. “It takes time.”
Jakobi’s first
On a great day it was the best moment: Every single Patriots player left the sidelines to salute Jakobi Meyers after hauling in his first career touchdown pass 10 games into his third season, an 11-yarder from backup Brian Hoyer.
“I told him today, you’re going to score,” said Mac Jones, who still has not connected with Meyers for a TD. “I was super-excited. We were out there together and the ball – I was so concerned about the ball. I was like ‘We’ve got to find the ball.’”
Meyers admitted the pressure was mounting and that he was relieved.
“The best part (was the celebration with teammates),” he said. “I’m glad it happened.”
Mac’s two firsts
Having only played 10 games thus far, there will be a lot of new things happening to Mac Jones. Sunday there were two things he had done for the first time. Leading a 99-yard drive and 3 hitting on three passes. The long drive was the longest of his life and three TD passes were his first in the NFL.
“That’s a long way to go,” said Jones of the 99 yard drive for a touchdown. “
Baker isn’t the one
This was an epic fail for the Browns and their franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield. He laid an egg to put it mildly.
Not only did he have no success connecting with his wideouts, but the game essentially turned for the worse on his third-down interception thrown to Kyle Dugger, whose 27-yard return set up Rhamondre Stevenson’s 5-yard TD run on the next play for a 14-7 lead.
Mayfield and the Browns play-calling went conservative, with short passes, which eventually turned into nothing.
The Browns running game after the first drive, in which D’Ernest Johnson tallied 62 yards en route to Cleveland’s only score, was null and void. Johnson finished with 20 nothing yards in the fourth quarter, finishing with 19 rushes for 99 yards.
Throwing coaches under bus
This comes from Browns guard Joe Bitonio talking about the discrepancy from last week’s “biggest” win of the year to the most “humiliating” seven days later.
It’s one thing to criticize himself and his teammates, it’s another altogether to name his coaches, too.
“I don’t have an explanation besides we got outplayed and outcoached,” said Bitonio. “We got embarrassed today and they deserve all the credit. They outplayed us.”
Defensive end Myles Garrett chimed in with “We didn’t make any adjustments, as in they kept scoring and we weren’t countering them.”
Commented
