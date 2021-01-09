Here are my picks (and thesis statements) for today's playoff games:
Buffalo 31, Indianapolis 17
The Colts are pretty good. The Bills are very good. That means the Colts must win the turnover battle and do what they do best, on offense, and that’s run the football. The Colts are good enough, balanced on both sides of the ball, to keep this close. But the Bills are on a tear, a Hail Mary pass loss from an 11-game winning streak. That being said, the Bills have not won a playoff game in 25 years. Sometimes doubt creeps in. But not today.
Seattle 26, L.A. Rams 20
I realize the Rams defense gives the Seahawks and Russell Wilson fits. But not today. The Seahawks will be in control, from start to finish, of the Rams because of the Rams inability to score. It feeds into the Seahawks, which has improved defensively by leaps and bounds. I don’t like the Seahawks winning another game after this, but they will win today.
New Orleans 38, Chicago 20
For the Bears, this berth is a gift. They were the best of a bad lot of Wild Card teams in the NFC. The Bears, simply put, are not ready for prime time and the Saints, even with a “decent” Drew Brees, are a Super Bowl contender. The Bears hang around for a half and then Saints defense and Alvin Kamara will take over the game. Easy pick here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.