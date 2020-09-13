FOXBOROUGH – There is a lot of anticipation about today’s opener, particularly at quarterback for the Patriots with Cam Newton.
But there are other areas that are just as important and we will be watching.
Here are five players under the microscope not named Cam:
N’Keal Harry
A big game and season for the first round draft pick from 2019. Thus far, he’s been injury-prone, which means he hasn’t been dependable. We will be watching his health as much as his talent, which is obvious. Patriots need Harry around for most, if not all of the 16 regular season games. He needs to get in the end zone as a big, strong target today.
Rex Burkhead
There has been very little talk about Burkhead in this, his fourth season. I believe he will be a key factor, especially early this season as the Patriots figure out who their No. 1 guy is in the backfield. Burkhead has been an “injury”guy, but he’s also been productive when he’s in there as a runner/receiver. I expect a lot of usage today.
David Andrews
Watch the Patriots running game up the gut. If it happens often it means Andrews is back. Not only back on the field, but back to his Pro Bowl-caliber ways. This is a big addition from a year ago.
Nick Folk
The gap between winning and losing has never been shorter the last 19 years as it is in 2020. Kicker Nick Folk is playing over the rookie, Justin Rohrwasser because of his consistency from 40 yards out. The Patriots need 90 percent success rate there and, as of now, Folk offers that. He can win this job with a big September, beginning today.
Chase Winovich
This guy intrigues me the most of anybody on this roster. He showed signs of being very good a year ago, as a potential play-maker. As a starter as a pass-rusher he will not be under the radar. How does Winovich perform as a starter? If he can get one sack a game and QB knockdowns – a lot to ask – the Patriots defense will be a force to be reckoned with. The back end, the defensive backs, will be even better with a big year from Winovich.
