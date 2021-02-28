North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the morning. High 46F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. A few flurries are possible. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.