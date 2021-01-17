Here are my NFL Division round Sunday games:
Kansas City 24, Cleveland 17
Closer than you think. This, on paper, has the makings of a blowout with the defending Super Bowl champs making mincemeat of the new kids on the block. It could happen. But it won't. The Browns are playing good, tough, January-like football right now. They running the football and not making mistakes. That is a recipe for a good football game against a Chiefs team that has won a lot, but hasn't played consistently elite as their record shows. Expect a good game here with the Chiefs taking the game mid-way to late in the fourth quarter.
New Orleans 26, Tampa Bay 19
This won't be a the blowout the first two games were, but I'm not buying the Bucs as a complete team or their coach, Bruce Arians. While Tom Brady could be the deciding factor here, if the game is tied or close at the end of the game, I see the Saints leading from start to finish and the inconsistent Bucs showing up again. While Brady and the offense has looked great, the Bucs lack of commitment to running the football, controlling the clock and playing field position football will catch up with them in New Orleans. I believe the Saints are one of the most complete teams in the league even with a good-not-great Drew Brees. The Bucs get taught a lesson today.
Note: I picked Packers 27-13 and Ravens 23-20 on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.