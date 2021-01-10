Here are my picks for Day 2 of the NFL Wild Card Weekend:
Baltimore 34, Tennessee 24
While Derrick Henry has stolen the headlines for most this season for the Titans, the Titans defense will steal the show today. The Ravens are as hot as anyone in the playoffs and I expect Lamar Jackson to have a big day running and throwing. Instead of chasing the Titans, the Ravens will try a different tack and control them.
New Orleans 30, Chicago 20
If Saturday's game were a precursor, this game will be closer than we think. I believe the Bears, while very good defensively, will struggle to move the ball against a good Saints defense. Drew Brees has only a few games remaining in his career and ending strong, probably on the conservative end, will be enough to beat the Bears and Mitchell Trubisky.
Pittsburgh 23, Cleveland 16
The division rivals will probably play this game close to the vest. The Steelers, if they are on, are the better team. Add in the fact that the virus has ruffled the Browns organization this past week. I believe the Steelers aren't on a par with KC or Buffalo, but the Steelers should control this game from start to finish, but it won't be easy.
