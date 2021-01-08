Lamar Jackson made a mistake in 2020. He read and believed the press clippings.
Those clippings noted, yes, he won MVP, but in reality wasn’t in Patrick Mahomes league. They noted his run-first-pass-second style hasn’t and won’t work when it mattered most, particularly when his team is losing by two scores in January or February.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was a shell of himself for a good chunk of the 2020 season. The guy nobody figured out was as meek as meek could be in the early loss to Mahomes, his nemesis, back in September.
The Ravens, 14-2, a year ago, were on the cusp of not making the playoffs, again, struggling with an identity crisis of toughness, running the football, etc.
And Jackson tried, and failed, to prove he could throw the football like the other NFL legends Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and newbie Mahomes.
That was then.
Then the Cleveland Browns game, on Dec. 14, happened.
The Ravens, 7-5 at the time, were in must-win mode, basically with a month’s worth of playoff games before the real playoff games begin.
The Ravens had the game won, leading by two touchdowns, 34-20, late in heading into the fourth quarter. But the Browns exploded for two scores and a two-point conversion to take the lead, 35-34.
This Browns comeback coincided with Jackson getting a severe case of the cramps, leaving the field. It appeared the Browns season was over.
Until Jackson returned.
On his first play after running through the tunnel to the field, he hit Marquise Brown in stride for a 44-yard touchdown with 1:51 remaining. It was like lightning had struck.
Unfortunately it struck for the Browns too, which was answered by Baker Mayfield, just 47 seconds later to eventually tie it up.
So what did Jackson do?
He completed four passes and kicker Justin Tucker nailed a 55-yarder in the final seconds to clinch the win.
Instead of probably being eliminated, with a loss, the Ravens were in the discussion again, eventually surpassing Miami while winning their last three games over Jacksonville, N.Y. Giants and Cincinnati by a combined score of 105-30.
All of sudden, while everyone’s talking about MVPs and “Who’s the best QB,” Jackson being the old Jackson. Running and throwing, and throwing and running.
Is it pretty? No.
Will his run-first style eventually get him hurt badly? Maybe.
The Chiefs are the best team and Mahomes is the best player. Despite the bye and their successes, they've flirted with disaster thanks to Mahomes.
It will catch up with them.
As for the Bills? Not yet.
As for the NFC big boys, Green Bay and New Orleans? The Saints would be my pick to face off against the Ravens.
In the end, Jackson will have to do what he did against the Browns during crunch time. He’ll have to throw the football to win.
But for now, the Ravens look a lot like they did before the playoffs started.
In this strange, disjointed season, the Ravens are the only sure thing I see in the NFL in early 2021.
Yes, Ravens win the Super Bowl. Better late than never.
