SALEM, N.H. – A year ago, Spencer Buscema’s highlight on the wrestling mat might have been a JV win or two against a tough, young customer.
The Salem High sophomore was looking for more this time around.
Saturday, Buscema pronounced himself as a player on the scene at 120 pounds for real as he and teammate Brody McDonald won individual titles to lead Salem to its first-ever Blue Devil Classic title.
That’s right. First-ever! The 2003 New England championship team didn’t do it. Nobody, so yes, Saturday was a huge day for Salem wrestling, most specifically for Buscema.
“It’s the first tournament I’ve won in a while,” said Buscema. “The last one was in seventh grade.
“I just wrestled how I should wrestle. I did a lot of work over the summer, let’s hope it shows this season.”
Buscema, who couldn’t crack the varsity lineup a year ago because he was behind McDonald – a Meet of Champions runner-up at 113 – made sure that wasn’t going to happen this time around.
“I put a lot of work in over the past year with summer camps and practices,” said Buscema. “If I didn’t put the work in, I wouldn’t have been varsity this year.”
Buscema went 4-0 with three wins by fall on Saturday, the last came for the title against Central Catholic’s Jackie Dehney, a Division 1 state placer among the boys in Massachusetts.
Buscema knew the road would be tough in the Classic but the combination of the individual title and the team championship completed the day.
“Across the board, everyone did their part,” said Buscema. “I feel like we’re a pretty good team, but only time will tell. It’s still early in the season. I’m happy with the result in the tournament, but that’s in the past now. We are focusing our efforts on Nashua North.”
