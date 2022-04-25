For Haverhill’s Alex Bushey, breaking out as one of the area’s most dangerous girls lacrosse scorers has been sweet. But what has come along with those goals has been even sweeter.
“Scoring a big goal feels amazing,” said the sophomore. “But so many of my goals so far this spring have been a part of each of our wins. This team is dedicated to getting better and having a great season.”
The season may be young, but led by the high-scoring Bushey, the Hillies are delivering their best season in years.
Haverhill is off to a 3-2 start, already matching the most wins for a Hillies squad since the 2016 season. In their previous two seasons, the Brown and Gold had just two combined wins.
“This season has been so exciting so far,” said Bushey. “Last year, we had a tough time competing with other teams (2-14 record). But this year our team is competing with everyone. It feels good to win some games after some tough seasons. I feel like this team is a contender.”
At the heart of that success has been Bushey. The midfielder has scored 24 goals in five games. That includes eight goals in a season-opening win over Methuen — the Hillies’ first win over the Rangers since 2017. She’s also tallied four goals in a win over Tewksbury, three goals in a victory over Georgetown and four goals in a near-upset of North Andover, before falling in overtime.
It’s quite an emergence for Bushey, who scored five varsity goals last spring as a freshman.
My first varsity goal was in my first varsity game as a freshman,” said Bushey, who has played lacrosse since fifth grade in the Haverhill Rec. League.
“Starting on varsity as a freshman was very exciting, and getting my first varsity goal was even more exciting.
“But last season, I lacked confidence on the field and it really showed. The key to scoring is confidence. This season, I’m much more confident. and when I do score, it’s a team effort.”
Bushey’s contributions have been invaluable for Haverhill girls head coach Eric Perkins, who is in his first year coaching lacrosse at any level.
“Alex is a terrific leader who leads by example on and off the field,” said Perkins. “She has a great power shot, and really strong lacrosse IQ.”
Bushey now hopes to keep scoring key goals, and help Haverhill make the tourney for the five time in six seasons.
“My goal for the rest of the season is to continue to compete with the teams we struggled against last year,” she said. “If we apply our skill and confidence on the field and continue to play to our best ability, we could go far. It’s really exciting to win games.”
Roy dazzles in net
North Andover goalie Matt Roy delivered a masterful performance in last Tuesday’s four-overtime victory over Reading. Roy made 21 saves in the 10-9 win.
“It was an absolute All-Star performance by Matt,” said North Andover head coach Steve Zella. “He had two point-blank saves at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter, and again in the second overtime. It was an amazing performance between the pipes in high pressure situations!”
Roy followed that up with 13 stops in a victory over Melrose — “Many of those were spectacular,” noted Zella — and now has made 63 saves in the Knights’ last six games.
Local girls leaders
Since losing to Bedford on April 15, Pinkerton has won three straight, by a combined score of 51-8. That includes back-to-back shutouts over Keene and Salem, with Astros goalie Lauren Sweeny making four saves in each contest. Aly Lamphere led the Astros with 12 goals in those three wins.
Before Salem was shut out by Pinkerton, the Blue Devils beat Manchester Central 18-9, led by four goals for Grace Driscoll.
Central Catholic remained unbeaten (8-0-1) on the season with three wins last week, thanks to a variety of scoring threats. Grace Lyndon scored eight goals last week, Kerri Finneran scored 10 goals, Nicolette Licare tallied 15 goals and Kierstyn Zinter score four goals in a win over Lexington.
Sophia Riley has scored 11 goals in Haverhill’s last three games, two wins and an overtime loss to North Andover. Vanessa Andreottola scored three goals in Methuen’s lone games last week.
North Andover’s Janie Papell scored eight goals in two games last week, as the Scarlet Knights went 1-1.
Windham remained unbeaten with a pair of wins last week, the second a 9-8 victory over Hanover that saw Cali Behling and Maria Killian each score tree hgoals.
Top boys performers
Methuen freshman Jared Cripps scored a season-high five goals in a win over Medford, the Rangers’ second victory of the season. He now has 11 goals on the season.
Haverhill’s Patrick McGowan posted a pair of four-goal performances last year. He’s scored 12 goals in the Hillies’ last four games.
Pinkerton’s Ryan Lynch has scored at least three goals in each of the Astros’ last three games. He has 12 goals for the season for 3-2 Pinkerton.
Windham’s Alex Ryan has scored six goals in each of the Jaguars’ last two games, after scoring three times in the Jags’ season-opener.
Andover, Central Catholic and Salem have not reported results.
