Breaking news: It is very hard to win the horse racing’s Triple Crown.
Proof: Historical data.
Case in point, the 2022 Preakness Stakes, which will not host the Derby champ, Rich Strike.
Why?
A few reasons, all legitimate. The Derby takes a lot out of a horse ... a lot.
The distances — Derby, 1-1/4th mile; Preakness, 1-3/16ths; Belmont, 1-1/2 mile — are different.
And the two weeks between the Derby and Preakness is a lot to ask for.
Hence, Rich Strike is staying home, prepping for the Belmont, five weeks after the Derby.
So, what do we have at the Preakness? No surprise here.
Epicenter is the 6-5 morning-line favorite for the Preakness, following his close second place finish in the Derby.
Just two weeks ago, getting nipped out by the 80-1 long-shot winner, Rich Strike.
Rich Strike was declared out of this weekend’s race by trainer Eric Reed.
As for the rest of the field, at least at the top of our list, is Early Voting, the 7-2 second choice in the field of nine.
Asmussen has won the Preakness twice, with two-time Horse of the Year Curlin in 2007 and Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Rachel Alexandra in 2009. Owner Winchell Thoroughbreds is seeking its first victory in a Triple Crown race.
“I think it’s a very unique opportunity and he has a very nice resume, but we would definitely like to add to it,” Asmussen said in full turn-the-page mode after a narrow Kentucky Derby (G1) defeat. “We expect this is just the beginning of his racing career.”
Winchell Thoroughbreds’ Epicenter drew Post No. 8 in a field of nine 3-year-olds entered in the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown. Regular rider Joel Rosario, the 2021 Eclipse Award-winning jockey, has the mount at Pimlico Race Course.
Two weeks ago, I picked Epicenter to win the Derby but he was run down in final 200 yards to lose to the most improbable horse Rich Strike.
Today’s horses are not bred to run back in two weeks. I do think the quick turnaround will affect Epicenter’s performance.
Early Voting, the son of Gun Runner drew Post No. 5 in the field of nine and is rated second at 7-2 in the morning line with jockey Jose Ortiz aboard.
Early Voting broke his maiden in his debut at Aqueduct on Dec. 18 and easily won the Withers by 4½ lengths in the mud on Feb. 5. In his most recent start, he was second by a neck in the Wood Memorial on April 9.
The Preakness will be his first start away from Aqueduct, but Brown said the colt has some experience shipping back and forth to Saratoga during his career.
Early Voting, who bypassed the Derby after finishing second in the Wood Memorial, is trying to emulate the Chad Brown-trained, Cloud Computing, who skipped the Derby and won the Preakness in 2017. He’s fresh, has early speed and has the connections to win the race. He’s my pick in a very competitive race.
Secret Oath, the 9-2 third choice in the morning line for Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, will attempt to become the seventh filly to win the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown in the 147-year history of the race.
Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas has a special filly in Secret Oath the Oaks winner. Secret Oath has won five of eight career starts and has three wins in four starts this season. The only loss came in the Arkansas Derby, April 2 when she was third against males.
“Her turn of foot … she has got that acceleration,” Lukas said. “When you ask her to move, she has a devastating kick. She breaks their hearts.”
“We had the perfect trip in the Oaks,” Lukas said. “I hope we don’t get too far back. She will catch them. Whether we can run by them, we will find out. I stay optimistic with one like this. She gives you reason every day to feel good.”
Tony Palmisano covers horse racing for The Eagle-Tribune. You can contact him at tpalmisano@comcast.net.
