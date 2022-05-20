Horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas, right, rides atop Riff as he helps exercise rider Oscar Quevedo and Preakness entrant Secret Oath off the track after a morning workout ahead of the Preakness Horse Race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Baltimore. Lukas could have entered the filly in the Black-Eyed Susan on Friday. Instead, the 86-year-old Hall of Fame trainer chose the Preakness for the Kentucky Oaks winner, who has done well facing off against male horses in previous opportunities.