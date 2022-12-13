Missing the girls hoop state tournament does not sit well at Whittier Tech.
Coach Kevin Bradley’s Wildcats are intent on not letting that happen again.
“We have enough returners to make some noise this year but will still be young,” said Bradley. “We’re counting on a big freshmen class to mature quickly. If they do, we can make a run.”
Senior captain Madison Dawkins returns off a junior season in which she scored 10 points a night.
Veterans Destiny Ramirez and Nathalia Cintron played integral roles a year ago and will be asked for a more substantial contribution.
Keep an eye on freshman Angel Efosa, the younger sister of ex-Whittier great Grace Efosa, a junior at Providence where she is the Friars’ second-leading scorer and one of the top defenders in the Big East.
WILDCAT BOYS RISING
On the boys side, Whittier Tech was a dynamic team in the second half of the year that was hurt a little bit by graduation.
Senior guard Tyler Rice averaged 16 points and three assists a game for the Cats, who closed the regular season on an 8-2 run. Whittier is young, though, as Rice is the only starter back.
The Wildcats will certainly be a better team in February than they are in December.
REGGIES LOOKING FOR CONSISTENCY
Leading scorer Lewis Garcia (14 ppg) came into his own for Greater Lawrence Tech a year ago.
Coach Ed Araujo’s crew will again hunt a D-3 state tourney berth this winter with an eye on the CAC league race.
Athletes like Jordan Urena, Justin and Jordy Ortega and Javious Calderon learned how to win on the football field this fall.
Expect that to translate to the hardwood this winter.
Greater Lawrence will certainly be hungry and play both hard and physical.
