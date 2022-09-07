HAVERHILL — Call Jeremy Rousseau old school, or call him country strong.
Whittier Tech’s top returning football lineman, Rousseau didn’t spend his summer locked in some dungeon of a weight room. There were no specialized camps to prepare for the fall season.
“I spent my summer tossing around hay bales, working at Kimball Farm,” said Rousseau, who leads the Wildcats into Thursday night’s (6 p.m.) season opener at home against Malden.
The folks at Whittier hope Rousseau will spend the better part of his fall in a similar fashion, tossing around ball carriers.
“He’s a heck of an athlete,” said Wildcats coach Kevin Bradley. “We put him inside and outside. He can run. I mean, he’s a force.”
Rousseau picked up football as a fourth-grader for the Cowboys in the Haverhill youth ranks. He’s played every season since, except for eighth-grade when a broken leg suffered in basketball kept Rousseau on the sidelines.
“I’m pumped for this,” Rousseau said, taking a break from the Wildcats’ practice on Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve been playing football since the fourth-grade year. I like the sport. I mean, you only get four years.”
Relentless and reliable, Rousseau has been a great role model as the Wildcats look to reload. Attitude, Rousseau says, is essential to success.
“My best trait is my work ethic. I can show up and out-work all these kids,” he said. “Half the battle is showing up every day. You show up every day, and you put in the work, and you push yourself to be your best, what more can anyone ask?
“I don’t tell coaches ‘no,’ too often. Just show up and do what you have to do.”
If Rousseau can be this revved up for football, imagine how he feels about his No. 1 and 2 sports. Yes, football is not at the top of his list.
At Whittier, he expanded the athletic repertoire.
“I think it goes wrestling, track and then football,” said Rousseau, who just picked up a co-op job in his shop of electrical.
Coaxed into wrestling for the first time in his life as a freshman, he reached all-states last year as a junior. In track, he earned the Commonwealth Conference MVP and qualified for all-states with best throws of 45-7 in the shot and 130-2 in discus.
As for this fall, Rousseau likes what he sees from the Cats so far.
“I think we’ll do a little bit better this year,” said Rousseau, noting the Wildcats were 5-6 a year ago. “We’ll be above .500. The goal, always, is to make the playoffs and win the Super Bowl, but you have to keep your goals realistic.”
CAT CHATTER
Whittier Tech graduated 21 football players last year, but Bradley still brought a total of 77 sophomores, juniors and seniors into camp this August.
“We’re strong in some areas, weak in others,” said Bradley. “If we can get the running game going, and find some linebacker play, we can be very dangerous.”
A school rich in running back tradition, Whittier has yet to find a go-to back in the early going.
It appears that Nick Almanzar could emerge as a top option, moving from receiver into the backfield.
“We’re looking to find ways to get him the ball, move him around a little bit, make him a threat in open space,” said Bradley. “We just don’t have many experienced guys back there.”
Cam West returns at quarterback, but Georgio Gioldasis has turned it into a bit of a competition.
“We know we can throw it, but if we ever get the running game going, look out,” Bradley said.
There are extensive weapons outside, led by Noah Mercier, who has fought through some injuries and worked hard to be one of the go-to guys.
Dan Knowlton, Tom Galvin and Chase Bowen have all looked sharp, and there is some real depth.
“We have some very good, young kids coming up, too.”
Up front, there are holes to fill, but Bradley is confident that the pieces are there.
Pat Connolly, a 6-foot-5, 250-pounder, started at offensive tackle last year. He’ll double the work load this fall, taking on one of the defensive tackle spots.
One nice addition has been Trey Marcotte, a rangey 6-foot-4 competitor. The Cats’ goalie in hockey and lacrosse goalie is the grandson of former Boston Bruin Don Marcotte.
WELCOME TO TNF!
Call Bradley a trend-setter. Whittier Tech is one of the few teams in the state, one of the first if not the first actually, which has moved its home games to Thursday nights.
“It started out as an idea, just because of the referee shortage, but things have taken off,” said Bradley.
“Nobody else is playing, so we get a lot of people to come just to see a game. The kids are here in school and some of them stick around. Others come in from their games or practices and we get a very good crowd.
There is no better sound system on the planet, and the new “JumboTron” video screen is a hit with the students.
“It’s really a great feeling in there. It’s a terrific atmosphere for the kids. The crowd gets going, and we’re having a lot of fun out there on Thursday nights.”
