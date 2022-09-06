ANDOVER -- While nothing can be etched in stone, it definitely appears that the Greater Lawrence Tech football Reggies should be on the rise.
“It was an odd year for us. We only had seven seniors last year, five who started, so we have a lot of guys back who picked up a lot of valuable experience,” said coach Tony Sarkis.
“We finished strong against good teams last year (three straight November wins). I know these guys put in the work in the offseason, and we hope to carry that feeling into this year.”
Two-way tackle Xavier Paredes is the lone returning Commonwealth Conference All-Star, and he’s a warrior in the trenches. He and fellow senior book-end tackle Angelo Javier anchor a veteran cast returning up front.
“The offensive line is the strength of our team,” said Sarkis.
Junior Isaiah Suarez takes the helm at quarterback this fall. He’s an athletic type and a dual threat.
The good news is the transition will be made less daunting due to the weapons the Reggies possess around him.
Javious Calderon is the home run threat in the backfield, coming off a junior season in which he ran 125 times for 876 yards -- a 7.0 yard a carry clip.
“He’s a scatback type,” said Sarkis. “He’s not running anyone over, but he has speed and can avoid people. We may play him a little bit in the slot, just to get him the ball in space.
At receiver, seniors Juan Arias, Jordy Ortega, and Christian Sanchez all had big catches a year ago.
The Reggies open a tough stretch to start the year on Friday night at Wakefield. It’s the first of three straight road games as they head to North Reading and then Salem, Mass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.