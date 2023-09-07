As much as it stung, watching his quarterback go down in Week 3 last year with a high-ankle sprain, it eventually led to something special for Greater Lawrence Tech coach Tony Sarkis.
When Isiah Suero suffered a high-ankle sprain against Salem, it allowed Sarkis to entertain an idea that, to him, has been pretty much unthinkable over 19 seasons — bringing up a freshman at an impact varsity spot.
The result was a breakout second half from running back Gustavo Varela, who ripped it up for 706 yards (8.9 yards a carry) and eight TDs over the second half of the season.
“Very surprising, very nice last year … He was outstanding, and he played very well,” said Sarkis.
This fall, Varela has the benefit of starting the year with a 100-percent healthy Suero behind center, and that should bode pretty well for a Greater Lawrence Tech squad with eyes on a return to the Division 5 state playoffs.
“Isiah looks very good,” said Sarkis of his senior signal-caller. “Like the rest of this senior class, they put in the work in the offseason in the weight room and in the 7-on-7s. We like what we see from Isiah for sure.”
Seniors like Darien Calderon, Jordan Urena and Josh Matos will be the main weapons in the attack for a Reggies’ group that could need another sophomore or two to come of age if they are to make some noise.
“We think the potential is up there. The team atmosphere has been great, starting with the seniors, and we’re definitely hopeful that we’re going to do well,” said Sarkis, whose club again faces a rugged schedule.
This year’s slate is again strong, opening with Wakefield, a Super Bowl team last year.
“Things should be tough again, but at the end of the year last year, we got better, because of the competition we played,” said Sarkis. “Our expectation is to get to the playoffs, winning enough games to get there is that challenge.”
WHITTIER GOING BIG UP FRONT
Change is in the air as a massive crop of linemen will turn Whittier Tech back from a spread team to a double-tight, grind-em-up kind of offense.
“I’m very pleased with the physicality of this group. That means a lot, because a lot of teams just don’t play that way now,” said Wildcats coach Kevin Bradley.
“This group is different. It’s very tough, just a pleasure to coach, with great leadership. They want to play football.”
Nick Almanzar was the lead back in the wide-open attack a year ago, churning out 1,043 yards of offense. He’ll be looking for more with guys like Walt Powell, Anthony Midolo and Anderson Pineda pitching in.
Replacing Cam West (WPI) under center will be converted receiver Georgia Gioldasis, who is a bigtime threat with his legs as well.
The offensive line — Ethan Masys, Will King, Cody Annaloro and Dan McGrath — is huge.
“McGrath is our little guy, and he’s 220,” laughed Bradley.
The Cats play up in a brutal Division 4 but will be looking to improve off of 2022’s 2-9 mark.
