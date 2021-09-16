GREATER LAWRENCE
2020 season: Played with boys team last fall
Coach Christian Cano: (1st year)
Returners (9): Tri-captain Briana Peralta, Sr., defense; Tri-captain Lisette Perez, Sr., forward; Tri-captain Alessia Barbara, Sr., goalie; Briana Aquinaga, Jr., midfield; Leticia Ferrari, Jr., midfield; Elainy Rivera, Jr., forward; Jusni Diaz, Jr., defense; Tyreanna Metheny, Soph., defense; Melanie Cordoba, Soph., midfield
Promising newcomers: Sofia Chacon, Soph., stopper; Madelynn Mandeville, Frosh., midfield; Jadaliss Montaro, Frosh., striker; Soanee Hoskins, Frosh., striker
Odds and ends: Christian Cano replaced Kelsey Cartwright, who went 1-11-2 in 2018 and an impressive 11-5-3 in 2019. Last year during the COVID problems, the Reggie girls played with the boys team. ... Cano played for the Reggies (GLTS ‘09) and was an honorable mention Eagle-Tribune All-Star. He’s a bilingual parent liaison at Haverhill High and also coaches with Seacoast United. ... Baseball coach Chris Cyr is the new assistant. ... 33 girls signed up for this year’s team. ... ... Melanie Cordoba is loaded with potential. She’s battling back from an ankle injury. ... In this fall’s opener, Whittier blanked the Reggies 4-0.
Assistants: Chris Cyr
WHITTIER
2021 Fall 2 record: 3-3-1
Coach Ryan Richards: (3rd year, 13-10-2)
Returning starters (10): Quad-captain Victoria Thomson, Sr., midfield; Emily Ceder, Jr., forward; Quad-captain Victoria Dawkins, Jr., midfield; Quad-captain Madison Dawkins, Jr., goalie; Emma Terroux, Jr., forward; Quad-captain Natalie Vienneau, Jr., midfield; Ariella Jones, Soph., midfield; Maddie Noury, Soph., defense; Tessa Roberts, Soph., defense; Alyssa Wood, Soph., defense
Returning lettermen: Tatum Colgate, Jr., forward; Carli Hatch, Jr., forward; Bella Tu, Jr., forward
Promising newcomers: Madison Gosse, Soph., forward; Charlotte Berube, Frosh., midfield; Stephanie Connor, Frosh., midfield; Ainsley Rousseau, Frosh., midfield
Odds and ends: Madison and Victoria Dawkins are twins. ... Madison Gosse decided not to play last year due to COVID but scored two goals in the 4-0 season opening win over Greater Lawrence. ... Whittier is off to a 3-0 start this fall behind Gosse’s five goals and Emily Ceder’s three. Madison Dawkins has a 0.67 goals-against-average.
Assistants: Chris Lacroix
BRADFORD CHRISTIAN
2020 record: 1-1
Coach Oriagna Inirio Richards: (2nd year, 1-1)
Returners (5): Tri-captain Lexi Maranville, Sr., defense; Tri-captain Brielle Porter, Sr., defense; Tri-captain Lydia Swartzentruber, Sr., midfield; Ellen De’Oliveira, Soph., striker; Lilly Maranville, Frosh., goalie
Promising newcomers: Olivia Baril, Frosh., forward; Molly Corcoran, 8th grade, midfield; Cadence Dionne, 8th grade, midfield; Nguyen Duong, Jr., forward; Aliyah Morales, Frosh., midfield; Imanie Pierre, 8th grade, defense; Eva Zannie, 8th grade, midfield
Odds and ends: Oriagna Inirio Richards grew up in Lawrence. She played at Fryeburg (Maine) Academy, graduating in 2016. ... She’s a substitute teacher at the school. ... Molly Corcoran also plays for BCA’s powerhouse basketball program. ... The Maranvilles are sisters who grew up in Haverhill. Lilly is a novice goalie showing a lot of potential.
