One year after going 19-4, the Whittier Tech softball team is looking to reload on the fly.
It won’t be easy, with star Gordon College pitcher Emily Graham and offensive power Jaclyn Bioren graduating in 2022, but Wildcats coach Cheryl Begin believes her girls can make the return to the top of the Commonwealth Conference.
Despite losing Graham and Bioren, junior shortstop Maddie Noury returns to the diamond after an historic sophomore season, in which she led the Wildcats, hitting .455 and leading the squad in RBIs with 30.
Junior Kaitlyn Hurley and sophomore Kaylee Habib, whose sister Ali played for Whittier before heading to Bridgewater State, return and are primed for integral roles. Hurley batted .400 last season, while Habib batted .388 in only her freshman season.
WILDCAT BASEBALL ON THE REBUILDFor Whittier’s baseball team, it won’t be easy returning to the playoffs, considering how many crucial players the Wildcats lost.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star pitcher/shortstop Brendan Dodier is now at WPI, while Manny Cepeda, grandson of MLB Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda — who batted .400 last season — transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior campaign.
With these two major pieces gone, catcher Nathan Dietenhofer takes a bigger role in the offense.
GREATER LAWRENCE SOFTBALL ON RISEGreater Lawrence Tech’s softball team went 7-13 last year, but second-year coach John Delaney knows his squad can be different this year.
Jayda Marshall returns to the diamond for her senior campaign, and colleges all over New England will have the Eagle-Tribune All-Star infielder on their radar. In her junior season, Marshall led her squad with a .552 batting average, also hitting 5 home runs, along with 31 RBIs.
Senior Brenna Croteau and sophomore Caroline Lavallee return as well. They batted .462 and .438 last season, respectively.
This Reggie’s squad has a pair of sisters on the team, with Charlotte and the previously mentioned Caroline Lavallee, as well as the Lopez trio, Jashley, Ivelyse, and Jadalyse.
REGGIES BASEBALL IMPROVINGLast season, Chris Cyr’s baseball squad did not enjoy the same success that its chief rival, Whittier Tech, experienced on the diamond.
Senior James McConnell looks primed to be a star this season, after batting .375 with a 1.041 OPS, as well as throwing to a 3.50 ERA.
