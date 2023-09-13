All three Commonwealth Conference volleyball clubs from the region had strong fall campaigns, earning state tourney spots, including Fellowship Christian Academy, which won a Division 5 first-rounder before bowing out.
Now, comes the hard part. How do the clubs recover from some pretty strong losses to graduation.
“We will be rebuilding new leaders,” said Greater Lawrence Tech coach Karla Mahoney, whose club is 1-3 in the early going.
Danna Cabreja had a big junior campaign and will roam the middle up front. Junior defensive specialist Melenie Urena has been sharp in the early going.
“The sport of volleyball is growing more and more in our league with large tryout numbers,” said Mahoney. “I’m looking to continue to push our league to be more competitive and provide as many opportunities for the growth of our players and our coaches.”
Captains Julia Tavares and Isabella Laverdure have helped Whittier Tech off to a 1-1 start, including a Tuesday win over the Reggies.
Finally, Fellowship has a huge chore in attempting to replace the CAC Small MVP Adriana Taboucherani.
“We graduated six seniors,” said coach Correne Chodakowski. “There are a lot of adjustments being made now which provide a great opportunity for these girls to step into leadership roles.”
Fellowship Christian Academy
Head Coach: Correne Chodakowski
2022 Record: 11-6, Division 5 round of 32
Returning Starters: Avery Robichaud, jr., outside hitter; Isobel Callahan, jr., right side; Chloe Callahan, jr., setter; Ashley Gallagher, jr., libero
Returning Lettermen: Jessica Campo, sr., right side; Madalyn Chodakowski, sr., setter; Maddie Black, jr., middle hitter; Merrie Black, jr., middle hitter
Promising Newcomers: Riley Chodakowski, soph., middle hitter; Katie Guschov, soph., defense
Greater Lawrence Tech
Head Coach: Karla Mahoney
2022 Record: 9-12, Division 4 first round
Returning Starters: Danna Cabreja, sr., middle hitter; Jaheidy Ortiz, jr., outside hitter; Stephanie Pereira, jr., setter; Melenie Urena, jr., defense
Returning Lettermen: Kerianny Rojas, jr., middle hitter; Jada Ortiz, soph., middle hitter
Promising Newcomers: Nicole Guerrero, jr., setter; Arianna Rodriguez, jr., outside hitter; Elianna Villa, jr., outside hitter; Anyeiny Castillo, soph., middle hitter; Maria Rosario, soph., outside hitter; Asmeily Anziani, frosh., setter
Whittier Tech
Head Coach: Paul Bonasorso
2022 record: 13-7, Division 4 round of 32
Returning starters: Julia Tavares, sr., libero; Isabella Laverdure, sr., outside hitter; Laney Santomassino, sr., defense; Callie Nadeau, sr., setter; Kaylee Habib, jr., setter
Returning Lettermen: Omosede Efosa, soph., middle hitter; Kelleisha Gilbert, soph., outside hitter
Promising Newcomers: Kaitlyn Hurley, sr., right side; Amalex Vazquez, jr., libero; Kayden Ouellette, jr., middle hitter; Kallie Flynn, soph., outside hitter; Katrina Green, soph., middle hitter; Carolina Fetty, frosh., defense; Victoria DiNitto, frosh., defense
