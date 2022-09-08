Both Whittier and Greater Lawrence finished with tough five-win seasons, but both look for bounce-back campaigns.
The Wildcats return eight lettermen, including senior Eagle-Tribune honorable mentions Hannah Azzari, an outside hitter, and Nathalia Cintron, middle hitter.
“We have the ability to be a very exciting team this fall,” said Whittier coach Paul Bonasoro, who guided the Wildcats to a 19-6 mark his first two years. “We are going to take things one game at a time, but with our strong leadership we are hoping to make it back to the state tournament this year. The team is working very hard towards this goal.”
Middle hitter Divaliz Salcedo and setter Samantha Azzari also return for Bonasoro. A freshman to watch is Omosede Efosa, sister of former E-T basketball MVP Grace Efosa, who is now playing at Providence.
“Efosa is on track to make a big impact for the Wildcats,” the coach said.
Greater Lawrence does welcome back six starters led by E-T honorable mention libero Kiera Morales and setter Janeily Alvarez, both seniors.
“Janeily Alvarez and Kiera Morales are the team’s key players,” said second-year coach Karla Mahoney. “Kiera will be the leader of the back court responsible for the team’s serve reception and defense. Janeily will be in charge of running the offense, elevating the play of her passers … and giving her hitters the best opportunity to be successful.”
The other returning starters for the Reggies are seniors Tailah Morales, outside hitter, Jaylen Rivera, right-side hitter, and Esmeralda Rojas, middle hitter, and junior Donna Cabreja, middle hitter.
