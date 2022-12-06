The Whittier Tech wrestlers, a group with upwards of 35 upperclassmen in the early season, are hungry to repeat in the Commonwealth Conference this winter.
That won’t come easy, with some giant holes to fill after graduation.
Captains Sebastien Boisvert and Jeremy Rousseau are back after their ground-breaking junior campaigns, each coming off of trips to the podium at Division 2 States last winter.
“We have a very young group and have a lot of inexperience this year,” said coach Ryan Richards. “We're looking for our second-year wrestlers (sophomores) ready to fill the holes in the lineup, to wrestle well fundamentally and to progress as the season moves forward.”
Shawsheen will probably be the top challenger, and longtime veteran Chelmsford High coach Bruce Rich is sure to have the Northeast/Bishop Fenwick co-op team surging forward.
And, per usual, you have to work hard to go through the likes of Greater Lowell and Greater Lawrence Tech.
The trio of Greater Lawrence captains Xavier Tirado, Joshua Matos and Olivia Delegas hope to provide the leadership and hold down the fort as the young guns cut their teeth for coach Juan Nieves.
“We have a very young team, solid young kids throughout the lineup,” said Nieves. “It’s exciting to see what these kids can do through hard work. I think we are going to surprise a lot of teams. This is the make of another gritty, relentless Greater Lawrence wrestling team.”
