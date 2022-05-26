AGE: 17
SCHOOL: Haverhill High
FAMILY: Kelly Simard (mom), and twin sister Chloe Simard.
COLLEGE PLANS: Bridgewater State University for diving and I am going to major in social work.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: My favorite subject is ceramics because I love making my own pottery and designing it however I want. I have created many pieces that I can use in my everyday life and I hope to continue making pieces in college.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A HS STUDENT: That the only thing that matters is grades. Even though grades are very important, there is still the social aspect of high school. Playing sports and doing clubs is the most fun part of it. If you get one bad grade, that does not determine how you are as a student or a person. As long as you stay on top of your work, good grades will be easy to maintain.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: When people tell you that the four years really do fly by, they mean it. I remember the first day of high school and it seems like it was last week, so enjoy every moment you have in high school and try to have as much fun as you can.
THE BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: Being a student-athlete takes a lot of hard work. From going to school for 7 hours, then practicing for 2 hours, and doing homework after that ... just to do it all again the next day, is a challenge. You have to be able to balance your time between it all. Schoolwork has always come first for me, and any coach I have had has made that a clear rule as well. As long as you are getting school work done, and having fun playing a sport, there should be a good balance and happy medium between the both. The most important part about being a student-athlete is trying in all aspects, and not giving up.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO YOU?: To me it’s trying your hardest to accomplish any goal you have set for yourself. Whether that be in sports or academically, the way you set your mind up for something will help you be successful.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE IN HS: Winning the Massachusetts State Diving Championship in 2019 (my sophomore year). As I heard them call each place backwards from the 8th, I didn’t hear my name called, so I started to get nervous. All of a sudden, they were about to call first place and I had no idea what was going to happen. They said “ And in first place, the State Diving Champion is… Cailey Simard,” and I got so excited. There was nothing that I wanted more than this moment. I will cherish this forever because I put in a lot of hard work and effort to achieve this goal. Without the help of my amazing coach, Becky Driscoll, and my mom, Kelly, I would not have been able to accomplish this.
FAVORITE CHARITY: My favorite charity is the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation because my mom’s best friend lost her battle to CF and a close friend of mine from school has it. I think that this is a great charity because it is helping find a cure for this disease and many people suffer from this for their whole life. Charities are also for spreading awareness, and my family and I do an annual walk each year for CF to show our support and love for the people battling this disease.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: My diving coach, Becky Driscoll, who has been my school and club diving coach since I was 10 years old has always told me “You are better than you think you are. You put in the work now, so you can show them what you can do later.” I think this has helped me have the right mindset while at practice and at meets. For the times I have done amazing, and the times I have struggled, she has always encouraged me and told me that I am the best. Through her support and encouragement, I have taken the advice she has told me and put it towards many more life lessons, not just diving. Without her, I would not be the athlete I am today and I am so grateful that she has been my coach for many years.
MY HERO IS … : My mom ... She has taught me my most valuable lessons in life, and has shown me how to be the person I am today. She goes to all my games and meets, she supports me in every way she can, and she is my biggest role model. I am following in her footsteps by diving at Bridgewater State University. I am so grateful for all she has done and will continue to do for me.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: I hope to have graduated college and have a good job supporting myself. I also hope to have an apartment or a house as well as a dog.
Notable Honors:
National Honors Society
Honors and High Honors every marking period
Notable charity work:
I help coach younger kids diving for “Community Dive” at Haverhill High pool.
Estimated GPA: 3.6 (unweighted)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.