Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is looking forward to this one.
Methuen’s Calvin Kattar our 2020 Eagle-Tribune Sportsman of the Year, is taking on former world champ Max Holloway as the main event Saturday at 3 p.m. on ABC.
Kattar has gone from exciting up-and-comer to legit competitor for a featherweight world championship in the mixed martial arts top level, the UFC.
Kattar is preparing for one of the most anticipated mixed martial arts fights of the winter.
It’s against former UFC featherweight champion and much ballyhooed Holloway this Saturday nearly 7,000 miles away on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Holloway had eight straight championship bouts before this one, losing the last two bouts, both controversial, to current featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.
Kattar is ranked as the No. 6 contender while Holloway is No. 1.
